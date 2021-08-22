INDEED, WHAT TYPE OF LOUSY LEADER IS ANWAR! DISGUSTED AMANAH YOUTH CHIEFS WANT HEADS TO ROLL – ‘TO ERR IS HUMAN, TO KEEP DOING THE SAME THING BUT EXPECT DIFFERENT RESULTS IS INSANITY’ – ‘EVEN WITH THE STRONG SUPPORT OF 105 MPS FROM HARAPAN, PEJUANG, MUDA, WARISAN, UPKO, PSB & AN INDEPENDENT, WE STILL FAILED TO GET THE 111 REQUIRED TO FORM A GOVT’

Four divisional Amanah Youth chiefs have called on the Pakatan Harapan leadership to be accountable for its past blunders and go back to the drawing board.

This was after the opposition failed to take power following the fall of the Perikatan Nasional government despite putting up a united front with 105 MPs backing PKR president Anwar Ibrahim as their prime ministerial candidate.

Umno vice-president Ismail Sabri Yaakob came out on top with 114 MPs, above the 111 MPs needed for a simple majority. There are presently 220 MPs and two vacant seats in the Dewan Rakyat.

“Even with the strong support of a total of 105 MPs from Harapan, Pejuang, Muda, Warisan, Upko, PSB, and an independent, we still failed to get 111 numbers required to form a government.

“Recurrence of fiascoes to uphold people’s mandate for Harapan to govern since the Sheraton Move is slowly eroding people’s trust in Harapan’s leadership and calibre.

“To err is human, however, to continue doing the same thing over and over again but expecting different results is the apt definition of insanity,” they said.

The statement was jointly signed by Lembah Pantai Amanah Youth chief Zulhafiz Zulkifli, Kepong Amanah Youth chief Hafizzuddin Razian, Bandar Tun Razak Amanah Youth chief Mohd Nur Fadhil and Bukit Bintang Amanah Youth chief Sheikh Khuzaifah.

The Amanah leaders said Harapan needs to address this problem.

“To nip this problem in the bud, Harapan leaders are urged to go back to the drawing board to find the root causes and to restrategise the roadmap.

“Be accountable for the past blunders, revamp the leadership structure to include a bigger tent of a united opposition, and consolidate all the better constructive Covid-19 policy suggestions.

“An effective check-and-balance from a clearer alternative voice will become a beacon of hope to regain people’s trust in the opposition’s capabilities to unite and govern a better Malaysia,” they said.

MKINI

.