‘WE MUST STAMP OUT THIS GRAB FOR POLITICAL POWER’ – SO SAYS ISMAIL SABRI IN INAUGURAL SPEECH AS PM AFTER HE HIMSELF GRABS POWER

Ismail Sabri invites Opposition to be part of NRC to fight the Covid-19 pandemic

PETALING JAYA: Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has offered the Opposition to be part of the National Recovery Council (NRC) and the Special Committee on Covid-19, saying that the grab for political power must be stamped out.

He said that he understood the political turmoil that has beseeched the country has been distressing to the public.

“Therefore, it is imperative that political stability is swiftly achieved through togetherness, and this includes cross-party cooperation,” he said in his maiden speech as Prime Minister on Sunday (Aug 22).

He said that the swift changes of government within a short period of time since the last general election can only be construed as detrimental to the people and country.

“Thus, let us move forward. We must stamp out this grab for political power. Let us as one big family comprising civil servants, the private sector workers, and those self-employed in repairing, healing and helping our nation to recover,” he said.

He said that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong in his meeting with heads of all political parties decreed to all of them to bury their differences for the sake of prosperity and the welfare of the people.

“All parties should be able to work as a team to preserve harmony in the country. In other words, we must embrace the spirit of togetherness,” he said.

Ismail Sabri was appointed as Prime Minister after securing majority support of 114 MPs after Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin stepped down as premier last Monday (Aug 16).

Ismail Sabri said that together with the government, he would ensure an administrative team that will serve to help the country recover from both the economic and health crisis.

“I pledge to do my best so that the trust placed in my team and I, is not misplaced. This aspiration can only be attained with the cooperation of the entire civil servants who are the backbone of our national administration.

“Let us work together as one big Malaysian Family to restore Malaysia back to her level of prosperity that we once accustomed to. I solemnly pledge to work with the people,” he said.

