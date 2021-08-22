ISMAIL SABRI CALLS FOR ‘ONE BIG MALAYSIAN FAMILY’ – BUT OFFERS LITTLE MORE THAN MUHYIDDIN & FAR SHORT OF WHAT AGONG ADVISED TO THE OPPOSITION – ‘I WOULD LIKE TO OFFER THE OPPOSITION LEADERSHIP TO BE PART OF THE NRC & ALSO THE SPECIAL COMMITTEE TO MANAGE COVID-19’

“I call on all MPs, be it within or outside the government, to join forces in reviving the country.

“Let us adopt an open mind in finding common ground and not deepen our differences. We need to stand together to save our family – the Malaysian family,” he said.

Ismail said he is pushing the concept of a Malaysian family because it is more inclusive.

“It cuts across religious and racial lines. A family may marry people of different races and religions, but their family values tie them together,” he said in his inaugural speech aired on live television.

Ismail, in his speech, also acknowledged the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s advice for all political parties in the country to set aside their differences.

“I understand that the political crisis in the country has caused anxiety amongst the people.

“Political stability must be immediately established through common ground. This includes cross-party cooperation.

“Therefore, I would like to offer the opposition leadership to be part of the National Recovery Council and also the special committee to manage Covid-19,” he said.

Ismail, who has 21 months as the prime minister before the current term expires, noted that after the 14th general election, there had been two changes of governments and prime ministers.

“The transitions in our political landscape within a single term is a loss for the people and country.

“Let us move forward. Let us resolve the political power struggle. We need to fight as one big family including the civil servants, private-sector workers and self-employed to repair, treat and heal our country,” he said.

MKINI

.