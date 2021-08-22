‘TODAY UMNO HAS RETURNED TO POWER’ – ZAHID TRUMPETS AS HIS & NAJIB’S COMPLEX PLOT YIELDS THE PM POST – EVEN AS MAHATHIR’S AIDE TELLS BERSATU ‘WE TOLD YOU SO!’ – ‘DR M WARNED BERSATU NOT TO LEAVE PAKATAN OR IT’LL BE SWALLOWED BIT BY BIT BY UMNO – BUT IT WOULDN’T LISTEN’

Taking to social media, the party’s president expressed gratitude to all party leaders, grassroots members and supporters for believing in his commitment made in September 2018, four months after the defeat of the BN coalition in the 14th general election.

“We are always ready to lead the government if anything happens to the current administration. That was what I said in my speech at the assembly three years ago.

“Today, it has become reality. Alhamdulillah. Thanks to all the party leaders, members and supporters who believed in the commitment,” added Zahid.

In his policy speech then, Zahid firmly stated that Umno was the better option as the government and vowed to return to power in the near future, be it before or after the 15th general election.

“Be assured that the dark cloud above the sky would disappear. If we are strong and united, we will surely rise. If we manage to face the political landscape today, we would come back strong,” he had said.

Pakatan Harapan administration was toppled in February 2019 in a political coup dubbed as the Sheraton Move after Bersatu quit the ruling coalition which resulted in the exodus of 11 PKR MPs led by its former deputy president Mohamed Azmin Ali.

However, Umno severed its ties with Bersatu despite its members being appointed to the cabinet of former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

Since then, it had been a numbers game, and Muhyiddin was forced to resign as prime minister after losing his majority when 15 Umno MPs, including Zahid, withdrew their support.

Yesterday, Ismail Sabri Yaakob, who is also Umno vice-president, was sworn in as the ninth prime minister to replace Muhyiddin.

Meanwhile, on Umno’s next goal, Zahid said the party would push for the 15th general election to be held after the Covid-19 situation in the country is under control.

“That is Umno’s next struggle – a 15th general election after the pandemic is contained – that’s the real goal.

“The purpose is none other for the religion, race and nation. It’s for the sake of returning the prosperity of people and the glory of Malaysia,” he concluded. MKINI

Aide: Not heeding Dr M’s advice, Bersatu overthrown by Umno bit by bit

Bersatu may still be in power in three states and Putrajaya if its leaders had heeded the advice of former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad, according to Pejuang central executive committee (CEC) member Abu Bakar Yahya Aby. Abu Bakar, Mahathir’s political secretary, urged the ruling coalition to listen to the views of the former premier. “I am sure if the Bersatu leaders had listened to Mahathir’s advice, they wouldn’t have been overthrown one by one by Umno – starting from the Johor menteri besar, followed by the Kedah menteri besar and Perak MB, and finally the prime minister post,” he said in a Facebook posting today. “Let us listen to Mahathir’s suggestions and advice as long as he is still there.” Abu Bakar was referring to Mahathir’s proposal for a National Operations Council (NOC) government to be set up, similar to the one that ruled the country from 1969 to 1971 after the May 13 riots. Mahathir, who proposed the setting up of NOC to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong during an audience in June, had expressed his interest in spearheading the NOC to fight Covid-19. In his previous posting, Abu Bakar said Mahathir’s prediction came true as the nonagenarian warned of Bersatu’s destruction when it decided to quit Pakatan Harapan, which also caused the fall of the 22-month-old coalition government. “In one of Bersatu’s meetings, Mahathir also cautioned the party against leaving Harapan, fearing its destruction later. But it was stubborn on leaving,” said the Pejuang welfare bureau chief. Abu Bakar added that Mahathir had issued a similar warning 20 years ago that the Malay community might reject Umno due to corruption and money politics. The fall of the Harapan administration saw state leadership change in Johor and Kedah, later followed by Perak after its menteri besar losing the support of lawmakers. Similarly, Muhyiddin Yassin resigned as prime minister after 15 Umno MPs withdrew their support for him. Sabah Chief Minister Hajiji Mohd Noor is currently the only Bersatu state chief executive left after losing the top job in three states and Putrajaya. MKINI

