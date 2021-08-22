WHAT! 800 TEACHERS IN JOHOR REFUSE TO BE VACCINATED? TMJ TO STEP IN – ORDERS MEETING WITH STATE EDUCATION DIRECTOR

PETALING JAYA: Johor crown prince Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim will meet with the state education director following reports that 779 teachers in Johor have refused to get their Covid-19 vaccination.

In a tweet, Tunku Ismail said the meeting would be held fast to resolve the issue.

“Our priority is to be free of the pandemic as soon as possible so that the people and the state can go on with life as usual. God willing, we can resolve this issue.”

Earlier, Johor state executive councillor for education, information, culture and heritage Mazlan Bujang revealed that 779 teachers in the state had refused to be vaccinated.

He said the state education department was looking into the matter to make sure all the teachers receive their vaccine jabs.

The teachers would be provided counselling so that they understand the importance of being vaccinated ahead of the reopening of schools in October.

Johor recorded 1,558 Covid-19 cases yesterday.

