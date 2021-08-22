19,807 CASES AS COVID HEAT EASES IN KL & SELANGOR – BUT SHOOTS UP IN OTHER STATES – EVEN AS NAJIB WARNS NEW LAME-DUCK PM ISMAIL SABRI – ‘TRYING’ IS NOT GOOD ENOUGH IN COVID WAR

Covid-19 (Aug 22): 19,807 cases, 7 states surpasses KL

The Health Ministry today reported a total of 19,807 new Covid-19 cases, the first time dipping under 20,000 in five days.

However, it should be noted that the reported Covid-19 cases are lower on Sundays and Mondays as the figures are derived from data collected over the weekend.

Kuala Lumpur dipped under 1,000 for the first time since July 19.

However, the worrying trend beyond the Klang Valley persists, with Sabah, Kedah, Sarawak, Penang, Johor and Kelantan surpassing Kuala Lumpur in terms of fresh infections.

This was on top of Selangor which has consistently remained at the top of the chart but is now showing signs of stabilising.

New cases by states

Selangor (5,379)

Sabah (2,638)

Kedah (1,948)

Sarawak (1,772)

Penang (1,501)

Johor (1,391)

Kelantan (1,196)

Kuala Lumpur (999)

Perak (703)

Pahang (598)

Malacca (558)

Terengganu (534)

Negeri Sembilan (508)

Perlis (54)

Putrajaya (24)

Labuan (4) – MKINI

Just do it, there is no ‘trying’ to tackle Covid-19 any more, says Najib