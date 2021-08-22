19,807 CASES AS COVID HEAT EASES IN KL & SELANGOR – BUT SHOOTS UP IN OTHER STATES – EVEN AS NAJIB WARNS NEW LAME-DUCK PM ISMAIL SABRI – ‘TRYING’ IS NOT GOOD ENOUGH IN COVID WAR

Covid-19 (Aug 22): 19,807 cases, 7 states surpasses KL

The Health Ministry today reported a total of 19,807 new Covid-19 cases, the first time dipping under 20,000 in five days.

However, it should be noted that the reported Covid-19 cases are lower on Sundays and Mondays as the figures are derived from data collected over the weekend.

Kuala Lumpur dipped under 1,000 for the first time since July 19.

However, the worrying trend beyond the Klang Valley persists, with Sabah, Kedah, Sarawak, Penang, Johor and Kelantan surpassing Kuala Lumpur in terms of fresh infections.

This was on top of Selangor which has consistently remained at the top of the chart but is now showing signs of stabilising.

New cases by states

Selangor (5,379)
Sabah (2,638)
Kedah (1,948)
Sarawak (1,772)
Penang (1,501)
Johor (1,391)
Kelantan (1,196)
Kuala Lumpur (999)
Perak (703)
Pahang (598)
Malacca (558)
Terengganu (534)
Negeri Sembilan (508)
Perlis (54)
Putrajaya (24)
Labuan (4)   – MKINI

Just do it, there is no ‘trying’ to tackle Covid-19 any more, says Najib

PETALING JAYA: The new government must use science, data and lessons learnt in the war against Covid-19 to achieve results as merely “trying” is no longer an option, says former prime minister Najib Razak.

In a Facebook post, Najib, who had previously called for a short but strict lockdown, said he wanted the new government to put the people, not cronies or factory tycoons, first.

“Or keep repeating that ‘we have not failed but have yet to succeed’,” he said.

Najib also said Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s administration must prioritise the handling of Covid-19, as the people can longer stomach the high number of deaths and increasing number of new infections.

“We need to solve the crisis as soon as possible,” said Najib, adding 103 days have passed since the start of the third movement control order but the Covid-19 situation continued to worsen.

On top of record numbers of cases, Malaysia also has among the world’s worst rates for new cases and deaths per population. There are currently more than 260,000 active cases.

The economy, Najib said, had also taken a beating. Gross domestic product growth projections have been slashed by the government and other financial institutions, while Malaysia’s stock market is the second-worst performing in the world.

“These are facts and reality. They’re not made up.”

He added the Covid-19 situation was so bad that despite the easing of restrictions, many were afraid to step out of their homes and those who have to go out for work are at risk of infection.

Businesses and small traders, Najib said, are running out of money.

“We cannot go on like this. To revive the economy, we need to control Covid-19. For people to survive, we need to help them. There are solutions,” he said.  FMT

