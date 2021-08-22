AS THOSE WHO BACKED HIM START TO ATTACK HIM FOR POSTS – ISMAIL SABRI GETS SUPPORT FROM WIFE, SON – AND HSIEN LOONG! COME OVER & VISIT, SINGAPORE PM INVITES NEWLY-MINTED MALAYSIAN PM

SINGAPORE: Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong today congratulated Ismail Sabri Yaakob on his appointment as the ninth prime minister of Malaysia.

In a statement today, Singapore’s foreign affairs ministry said Lee had made a telephone call to Ismail this morning.

Both prime ministers reaffirmed Singapore and Malaysia’s long-standing, deep and broad-ranging relations, and looked forward to working closely together to confront the shared challenges, including the Covid-19 pandemic, said the ministry.

Meanwhile, in his congratulatory letter to Ismail, Lee invited his new Malaysian counterpart to make an official visit to Singapore.

“I have every confidence that our relationship will continue to flourish. I look forward to meeting you soon, and working with you to expand our cooperation for mutual benefit.

“I would like to take this opportunity to invite you to make an official visit to Singapore for us to discuss how we can partner each other to take our friendship further,” wrote Lee.

In the letter, which was appended to the media, Lee said he was confident Malaysia would continue to prosper under Ismail’s leadership.

“With your wealth of experience in public service and government, including having helmed multiple ministries prior to your appointments as deputy prime minister and senior minister, I am confident that Malaysia will continue to prosper under your leadership.”

Lee highlighted that Malaysia and Singapore “enjoy deep, warm, and multi-faceted relations”.

“We share many common interests, and our peoples have familial ties across the border.

“Over the years, Singapore has cooperated closely with successive Malaysian governments to confront our shared challenges, including this pandemic.

“You have contributed significantly to strengthening bilateral cooperation, including co-chairing the Singapore-Malaysia Special Working Committee on Covid-19, to oversee the continued movement of people and goods across our borders,” said Lee.

Lee and his wife, Ho Ching, also hoped Ismail and his wife, Muhaini Zainal Abidin, would continue to enjoy good health and happiness.

The Bera MP took his oath of office before the King at Istana Negara yesterday. FMT

Give my father a chance to lead the nation, says Ismail’s son

KUANTAN: Revitalising the country after the scourge of Covid-19 would be an arduous task for Ismail Sabri Yaakob, who was appointed the ninth prime minister yesterday.

Therefore, Nashriq Ismail Sabri, 29, a son of the Umno vice-president, hopes the public would give his father a chance to prove his capability in steering the nation.

“I hope Malaysians would give him a chance in leading the nation and offer their kind prayers.

“It is not an easy task to take on but we are confident that he will try his best to rehabilitate our country,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

The third of four siblings believed, given the wide experience his father had acquired, he would be able to discharge his new responsibilities well.

Asked on Ismail’s reaction on being appointed as prime minister, Nashriq said: “He was grateful to Allah and thankful to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong for appointing him as prime minister.”

Nashriq also shared the attributes of the Bera MP who, according to him, is a loving person who is close to the family, despite being busy with his duties in the government and also party.

Ismail will be sworn in as the new prime minister at 2.30pm today.

The appointment was consented to by the King after holding a special discussion with the Malay Rulers for two hours at Istana Negara.

Ismail, 61, who was previously the deputy prime minister, was appointed to the post after Muhyiddin Yassin announced his resignation as prime minister on Aug 16, following the loss of majority support of Dewan Rakyat members.

Thank you for standing by me, Ismail tells wife