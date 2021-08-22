WITH ISMAIL SABRI SET TO UNVEIL NEW CABINET THIS EVENING – ANXIOUS PN FACES INCLUDING PAS’ HADI GATHER AT PUBLIKA THIS MORNING

Coalition leaders spotted at PN office – report

Several Perikatan Nasional leaders are meeting today following the swearing-in of Umno’s Ismail Sabri Yaakob as Malaysia’s ninth prime minister yesterday afternoon.

The Star reported that the coalition’s top leaders were spotted entering the PN office at Publika as early as 10am.

PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang, Bersatu deputy president Ahmad Faizal Azumu and PN Youth chief Khairil Nizam Khirudin were seen entering the building prior to the meeting.

The Bersatu supreme council met at a hotel in Kuala Lumpur last night following the swearing-in of Ismail Sabri amid speculation that the meeting was to discuss the deputy prime minister post.

However, Bersatu secretary-general Hamzah Zainudin – one of the purported candidates to be Ismail Sabri's deputy – downplayed the meeting as just a briefing.

“The meeting was just to explain a few things.

“When such situations arise, we just want to explain about the political crisis event and current issues, that’s all we did,” Hamzah told reporters outside the Premiera Hotel last night.

He reiterated that Ismail Sabri had the support of Bersatu and its partners in PN.

Others who attended the meeting last night included Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin, deputy president Ahmad Faizal Azumu, supreme council members Azmin Ali, Redzuan Mohd Yusof, and women’s chief Rina Harun.

The shaky relationship between Umno and Bersatu following the withdrawal of support to Muhyiddin as prime minister by a group of Umno MPs appears to have carried on with Umno and Bersatu leaders making conflicting statements about whether or not the new administration is still a PN government.

Umno declined to join PN, leaving Bersatu and PAS as its two dominant partners. – MKINI

Ismail Sabri to make maiden address as ninth PM on Sunday (Aug 22)

PETALING JAYA: Newly-minted Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob will make his maiden address to the nation at 5.30pm on Sunday (Aug 22).

His address, which will be carried live on television and various social media networks, comes a day after he was sworn in as the ninth Prime Minister at Istana Negara on Saturday (Aug 21).

It is expected that he will touch on several matters such as a common goal to tackle the pandemic, as well as a political ceasefire and inclusivity.

Also eagerly anticipated is if he will announce the new Cabinet line-up.

Ismail Sabri was appointed as Prime Minister after securing majority support of 114 MPs after Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin stepped down as premier on Monday. (Aug 16). ANN MKINI / ANN

