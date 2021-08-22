PN OR BN OR MALAYSIAN GOVT – WHO IN MALAYSIA DOESN’T KNOW – ALL 114 MPs ARE ONLY FIGHTING FOR CABINET & GLC POSTS – AND ONCE THEY GET WHAT THEY WANT – IT WILL BE CALLED AN ‘ISMAIL SABRI GOVT’ – LED BY A ‘DEADWOOD CABINET’
Cracks emerge between Umno and Bersatu days after Ismail named PM
Even as Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob was enjoying his first moments on the job, a seemingly innocuous dispute over whether his new government is a continuation of the Perikatan Nasional administration of Muhyiddin Yassin seemed to expose underlying tensions.
Muhyiddin, in congratulating Ismail Sabri, had notably called it a PN government
“I give him my full support and God willing, I will continue to help the PN governmentdeliver the best service to the people, especially during the country’s recovery period.
“I pray that Ismail Sabri will be able to shoulder as best as possible the responsibilities and lead the country to success,” he said in a post on his Facebook page yesterday.
Fellow Bersatu leader Azmin Ali was also quoted as saying “I believe Ismail Sabri will continue to lead the PN government” with a focus on the Covid-19 pandemic and economic recovery.
This is also the second time Muhyiddin has called Ismail Sabri’s government a PN one, instead of a BN one.
With 50 MPs, PN is the largest partner in the Ismail Sabri government, which has the support of 114 MPs. The prime minister’s own BN coalition has 42 MPs.
Muhyiddin and Azmin helped trigger the collapse of the elected Pakatan Harapan government last year and set up the PN government, only to see it disintegrate when Umno MPs began to withdraw support for Muhyiddin.
Since Bersatu crossed the floor to team up with Umno, PAS, GPS and other minor parties, it has also lost its position at the helm of the state governments of Perak, Kedah and Johor.
Ahmad Maslan, Rahman Dahlan rebut PN govt idea
Umno secretary-general Ahmad Maslan made his views clear when he announced that the new government is “not a PN government” but a “Malaysian government” including parties from BN, PN, Gabungan Parti Sarawak as well as Parti Bersatu Sabah.
“It’s a mixed government. PN only had Bersatu, PAS, Gerakan and STAR, and not BN, GPS and PBS,” said the Pontian MP.
Former minister and Umno Supreme Council member Abdul Rahman Dahlan went further, even disputing that Muhyiddin’s regime was a PN government.
“The previous PN government was really a misnomer. There was no PN govt, so to speak.
“It was a coalition of BN, PN, PBS and GPS… BN was never a component party of PN.
“Today marks the end of the so-called PN govt,” he tweeted.
Ismail Sabri was sworn in as Malaysia’s ninth prime minister yesterday after securing the support of 114 MPs.
Muhyiddin had previously said that support for Ismail Sabri from PN’s 50 lawmakers was on the condition that no one facing criminal charges in court would be appointed to the cabinet.
This was seen as an attempt to block Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi – who is on trial for corruption – and some of his followers from being appointed to office.
It was Zahid’s faction in Umno had been responsible for ousting the Bersatu president from the prime minister post. MKINI
Go for a smaller Cabinet minus deadwood, PM told
PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob must avoid establishing a large Cabinet with too much “deadwood” from the previous government, say political analysts.
Oh Ei Sun of the Singapore Institute of International Affairs and Ahmad Fauzi Hamid of Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) said a smaller Cabinet would be vital in inspiring confidence in the government.
The previous Cabinet under the Muhyiddin Yassin administration comprised 32 ministers and 38 deputy ministers. Ismail, who took office as prime minister yesterday, is expected to announce his Cabinet soon.
Oh said he hoped new ministers would be appointed for the health, home affairs, and international trade and industry portfolios.
“The previous ministers were seen by many as being either incompetent, ineffective or not neutral,” he said.
Retaining the old faces from the previous Cabinet would indicate a continuation of the ineffective policies of the former Perikatan Nasional-led (PN) government in fighting the pandemic and reviving the economy.
Fauzi said a smaller Cabinet was important if Ismail wanted to start his tenure on the right foot and show he is listening to the people.
“Muhyiddin’s Cabinet was not only bloated but also ineffective,” he said, adding this and other issues including perceived double standards and an out-of-touch administration had proven to be costly for the previous government.
He said he believed the country could use a new home minister and new ministers in charge of education and higher education, too.
Fauzi added, however, that some ministers should be retained, specifically naming vaccine coordination minister Khairy Jamaluddin, economic affairs minister Mustapa Mohamed and transport minister Wee Ka Siong.
He said Ismail, as an Umno leader, would need to prove that the party was not short of talent for governance at the highest levels if it aspired to rule the country for a long time.
“It’s especially important to put forth young leaders in their 30s or 40s, to dispel the notion that Barisan Nasional (BN) and Umno is a party of has-beens,” he said. FMT