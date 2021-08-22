ALL EYES ON ISMAIL SABRI’S CABINET – ANOTHER CABINET OF POLITICAL ACTORS ALMOST CERTAIN – KNOWN FOR HIS STICK-IN-THE-MID, RACIST APPROCAH – UNITY CABINET OR CABINET OF PROFESSIONALS MAY BE BEYOND ISMAIL’S MENTAL GRASP – EVEN AS THE PROPAGANDA FLIES AS CAMPS WITH VESTED INTERESTS STAKE THEIR CLAIM

MINISTERS are appointed by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on the advice of the prime minister. Arguably this should be the first advice of a prime minister after his appointment by the king.

Under the scheme of our federal constitution, the king is a constitutional monarch who acts on ministerial advice and not on his own initiative. The power to appoint any minister is in effect with the prime minister. He can at any time advise the king to appoint any minister and His Majesty is bound to act on the advice of the prime minister. (see the case of Dato’ Seri Anwar bin Ibrahim v Perdana Menteri Malaysia & Anor [2007] 4 MLJ 422)

But, it is a simplistic view that the appointment of ministers, including deputy prime minister, is the absolute prerogative of the prime minister and as such, no one should exert pressure on newly appointed Ismail Sabri Yaakob as the ninth prime minister over such appointments.

Malaysia may not be a perfect democracy but it is typical of parliamentary democracy where the prime minister is not directly elected by the citizens but is normally nominated or appointed by the head of state – the king in Malaysia.

While the head of state may not have very much discretion in designating a prime minister since the first principle of parliamentary democracy is that the government must be chosen on the basis of parliamentary confidence, the prime minister does have the discretion in choosing ministers to be appointed by the king.

Cabinet appointments are indeed a key part of any prime minister’s power. According to the United Kingdom’s Institute for Government, ministers are chosen for a range of reasons – as a reward, to build allies, to signal a shift in policy or, sometimes, on assessment of objective performance.

Appointments to the cabinet are “usually highly political acts”, “rarely based on objective assessment of performance” and “don’t usually take into account an individual’s skills, interests or likely fit with the rest of the team.”

These are tough political decisions to make but are easily contrasted with decisions made in the corporate world. Michael Moore, who was secretary of state for Scotland from 2010 to 2013, explained:

“You are never going to strip out the reality that politics plays the biggest part… you will get ministers who will be regarded as under-performing but can’t be sacked. You will get others who do brilliantly but, because they don’t have political weight in the party, they can go.”

And unlike the corporate world, appointments to the cabinet “do not involve job interviews.” Some ministers may get to see the prime minister prior to their appointment; some have no idea their appointment is coming.

Thus, while the prime minister has the discretion, political realities are just the opposite.

Appointments to the cabinet have been but simply a reflection of political realities – a way to reward loyalty as well as to assert authority.

It remains to be seen whether Ismail will succumb to political realities. Or will he listen to the king’s message for politicians to create a “new political landscape”?

Will the ninth prime minister appoint a unity cabinet, a cabinet of professionals or a cabinet of political actors? TMI

Retain ministers who performed well, Ismail Sabri told

MINISTERS who performed well in the previous administration should be retained in Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s new cabinet to ensure continuity of their good work, analysts and civil society groups said. One name analysts said should be retained was Khairy Jamaluddin, who they said did a good job as coordinating minister for the national immunisation programme. The new administration must consist of competent policymakers so that the nation is focused on fighting the Covid-19 pandemic, economic recovery and education. International Islamic University of Malaysia’s Dr Tunku Mohar Tunku Mohd Mokhtar said Ismail would have a tough time selecting his cabinet members. He, however, said there were some good names from the previous cabinet, picking out Khairy, the former science, technology and innovation minister and current Rembau MP. “Despite earlier hiccups (in the programme), he improved the vaccination rate and the programme is running smoothly now. “I can’t think of anyone else who can do a better job than him,” Tunku Mohar told The Malaysian Insight, adding that Khairy has laid down a solid foundation for the vaccination programme. “Anyone who replaces him should just continue with the template that he has built.” As for the Health Ministry, Tunku Mohar said the former minister – Dr Adham Baba – had failed and should be replaced. He, however, could not think of anyone from Perikatan Nasional (PN) or Barisan Nasional to fill his post. “For health, we need policymakers who can make sense of the severity of the issue and who can plan actionable policies to address the pandemic. “Adham has failed because he seems to be unaware of what is going on. We have very able medical experts who can advise the government on the right course of action.” On education, Tunku Mohar said Mohd Radzi Jidin too had failed as minister. “I think he can best be replaced by Idris Jusoh who has experience in some ministries before, including higher education. And he had done reasonably well in the ministries he headed.” Tunku Mohar said the new minister helming the education portfolio must take stock of the learning time children have lost. “The minister should not be satisfied with the current online teaching and learning environment. “Online learning is not a substitute for conventional classrooms. “Not much should be expected of other education-related policies. The priority is now towards reopening schools.” He added that the new minister must also work towards getting children between the ages of 12 and 18 vaccinated as they need protection when school reopens. Independent political scientist, Ooi Kok Hin, also echoed Tunku Mohar’s view that Khairy be allowed to retain his previous ministerial post. He said with Ismail as the prime minister, the country can expect a bloated cabinet to accommodate Umno MPs who were previously siding with its president, Ahmad Zahid Hamidi. “A cabinet under Ismail would also want to show some continuity from Muhyiddin Yassin’s PN so some ministers like Khairy will probably be retained,” he said. He said Umno would want to wrestle back their traditional ministries such as education and rural development, as well as prestigious or powerful ones like home and finance. “As Adham’s gaffe tendencies, a new prime minister would want to drop him to save the image of his government but how do you do that when you need the support of every MP that you have?” “If Ismail drops Adham (he should, but can he?), there will be some ‘compensation’ such as a government-linked post or something,” Ooi added. As for former women, family and community development minister Rina Harun and Radzi, both from Bersatu, Ooi alluded that their positions would be precarious because Umno will want to claim back those ministries that can act as patronage. Ooi also said Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz’s former position as finance minister will be eyed by senior Umno politicians. “Room for technocrat appointments will be small as this will be more of a political cabinet,” he said. Ismail was sworn in as Malaysia’s ninth prime minister yesterday following Muhyiddin’s resignation on Monday. The Yang di-Pertuan Agong had met with 114 MPs at Istana Negara and online to verify their support for Ismail to become prime minister. Ismail was deputy prime minister from the old cabinet. Fear of having same faces Bersih 2.0 chairman Thomas Fann said that due to the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak and economic crisis, the country needs competent ministers. He said the choices to head the ministries should be those who are capable and knowledgeable about the current issues. “Those that are dealing directly with tackling the epidemic and reviving the economy. “This will give credibility to Ismail and his new cabinet. There should be change rather than the status quo.” Centre to Combat Corruption and Cronyism executive director Cynthia Gabriel said they are still in a state of bewilderment how a failed PN government is reappointed with a new prime minister. “It’s the same old politicians that resigned only a few days ago for their failures in managing the epidemic. They must assume collective responsibility here,” Gabriel said. “How are we to expect any change with the same people reappointed back in? It’s simply bizarre. “Also what happened to the inclusive politics advised by the king?” TMI

Not so bad for Bersatu to be out of Cabinet, say analysts