COLLAPSE OF THE ANWAR ERA – AS ISMAIL SABRI TAKES OVER AS PM: HOW COME MUHYIDDIN SO UNPOPULAR & ISMAIL SABRI SO UNCHARISMATIC & MEDIOCRE – YET ANWAR COULDN’T SQUEEZE TOGETHER JUST 6 MORE MPs TO SECURE A BETTER FUTURE FOR MALAYSIA – DOES HE EVEN WANT TO? OR DOES HE HAVE HIS OWN ‘ME FIRST’ AGENDA?

HIGH TIME TO LOOK BEYOND ANWAR

This morning we wake up to greet the 9th PM of Malaysia, Ismail Sabri. It is common knowledge that the kleptocrats are not far off from him. So, what happened?

One would have thought that as Opposition Leader, Anwar would have garnered the numbers to replace such an unpopular PM such as Muhyiddin Yassin, who finally left graciously. Indeed, what transpired?

Despite the good Anwar has done in the past, his flip-flops, blunders, and arbitrary style of leadership within his own party, PKR, have been documented in my previous article (https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=4868718976478152&id=100000202930839).

Therefore, I call upon Anwar as a concerned citizen to graciously step down as opposition leader as is the custom of leaders worldwide who fail to deliver.

He has failed to provide leadership required of an alternative PM during this time of unprecedented national crisis.

Pakatan Harapan have only themselves to blame if they allow him to stay on. Give him another chance???? Enough is enough!!! We thank him for his past contributions in the formation of Pakatan. However, his endless baggage of controversies clearly outweighs his strengths. PH has no time to lose in finding a replacement for Anwar if it hopes to defeat the kleptocrats in future.

And if PKR is honest with itself, it should also move beyond the Anwar Era and look to new blood if it wants to claim to be the Reformist Party that it originally set out to be. The hope of a New Dawn as previously promised becomes progressively dimmer as Anwar overstays his welcome as leader of Pakatan.

Perhaps a mentor role for his past contributions is desirable. However, let him not be the millstone that ties PH down in the battle for Malaysia to reset and rebuild.

Let us all pray for wisdom to move forward at this critical juncture as we look to new solutions out of this conundrum. Let us all rise and pray with one heart for a better Malaysia.

WRITER: TAN POH LAI

