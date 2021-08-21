BOMBSHELL – ‘UMNO-BN IS BACK. THANK YOU VERY MUCH DAP’ – AS ANWAR’S FAILURE BECOMES TOO OBVIOUS TO COVER UP, DAP THE COLLATERAL DAMAGE – ‘DAP MUST REALIZE THERE IS LIFE BEYOND PINTU BELAKANG’

Well congratulations folks. We are back to square one. (Thank you SL for this graphic).

And it is your fault. Please dont blame others. You messed up, you did not do enough. Some of your strategies were obviously wrong. And the DAP messed up big time.

Now we have this guy as the PM. They are baaaack.

(Gambar Photoshoppe buat hiasan saja. Bergurau saja, not real ok)

Before this Tan Sri Muhyiddin was accused of forming a backdoor government. So please tell us, now what door do you have? Front door, backdoor, side door, trap door ? The process was almost identical – in both cases it was the YDPA Agong who appointed Muhyiddin and now Ismail Sabri. If instead of Ismail Sabri, if the PM had been AI then would it have been a government through the b_ckside?

I want to give due regard to Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin who has willingly stepped aside. He could have stayed put and insisted on being nominated again but he chose to step aside. In the 18 months that he was PM Tan Sri Muhyiddin certainly tried his best to be amicable – non combative in nature and he did not pick a fight with anyone. True to form he has stepped aside.

Other people are not the same.

Bakal, bakal, bakal. Yo Brader, whatever you are doing, it does not work.

Dont you think it is time to change strategy and tactics?

The DAP has indeed lost an opportunity. My old schoolmate, a Chinese messaged me saying the DAP should have listened to my earlier suggestion for them to work with Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin when he extended a huge olive branch to the DAP. But it did not work out.

Talk is the DAP wanted their support for Perikatan Nasional conditional upon AI being made the DPM. If true it simply shows that the DAP is not half as clever as they think they are.

The DAP has to get over their fixation with AI. AI never was a contender for anything, never is and never will be.

The following caricatures have been going viral the past few days. You can assume Malay people made these caricatures. Generally many Malays make fun of AI. Doesnt the DAP receive WhatsApp messages? Mr Lim – with all due respect – pay attention to what is going around.

The DAP should ask itself this question:

What do you want? Do you want glory, power and position for yourselves? Or do you really want to help the people and change the country for the better?

For certain Tan Sri Muhyiddin stretched out his hand. If the DAP had supported him with your 42 seats there would be no need for today’s flap. The DAP would have got considerable concessions for us – the rakyat. That offer of limiting the tenure of the PM to two terms alone would have been a major paradigm.

Even Abang Johari and the GPS in Sarawak complained that the Pakatan Harapan never reached out to them. Why so sombong?

And you did not. You missed an opportunity. Because you wanted more power, position and glory for yourself than to help the people. Step by step lah woi – small steps at a time. No need for crocodile sized bites.

I really dont know how long it is going to take the DAP to realise that AI is history. He has been able to mesmerize the Chinese and Indians. Some are simple but there are also others who think they can keep AI ‘under their thumbs’ – on account of his past. That is a very foolish line of thought.

It is high time the DAP moved beyond AI. From 1998 the DAP skilfully manipulated the sympathy for AI, which helped to split the Malay vote, until the BN was toppled in 2018. But AI is “tainted goods”. Sudah past shelf life. And now the UMNO/BN is back. Thank you very much DAP.

You are back to an UMNO heavy government. All the people that you did not like have come back to power.

Well this game is not over. It is possible that Sabri may lose two or three MPs over time. In which case we will be back to square one. If the DAP can put out feelers to Dr M, to Bersatu and even to Umno then why not?

But the DAP must realise that there is life beyond Pintu Belakang.

Think of the people and the country first.

-http://syedsoutsidethebox.blogspot.com/

.