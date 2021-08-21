We will work harder to face GE15, says Anwar

ANWAR Ibrahim said the outcome of the political crisis that saw Ismail Sabri Yaakob appointed prime minister showed the opposition must work harder to face the 15th general election.

The opposition leader paid tribute to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and accepted his decision to appoint the Umno vice president as the prime minister.

In a statement, Anwar said the decision from the palace was made in accordance with the tenets of the federal constitution, parliamentary democracy and constitutional monarchy

“On behalf of the opposition, this is a challenge for us to work even harder to face the 15th general election.

“Let us all pray and work so that the Covid-19 crisis and the economy are immediately resolved and addressed for the sake of the people.

“For all leaders, members and supporters, we urge all to accept this decision with determination to work towards the election, so that we can win back the people’s mandate that we have received in the last general election,” said the Port Dickson MP.

Yesterday, Istana Negara announced Ismail as the country’s ninth prime minister.

The announcement came in after the Agong had chaired a two-hour special meeting with Malay rulers on the matter.

Istana Negara comptroller Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin said a total of 114 lawmakers had nominated the Bera MP, giving him the majority to form a new government.

Ismail, 61, is the third prime minister to assume office since 2018.

His appointment comes in the wake of Perikatan Nasional chairman Muhyiddin Yassin’s resignation last Monday after 15 Umno MPs withdrew their support for him as prime minister.

The 15 Umno MPs then backed Umno vice president and Muhyiddin’s handpicked deputy Ismail to take over the PN government.

