LAME OR NOT, DAP REMINDS ISMAIL SABRI TO BE ‘PM FOR ALL MALAYSIANS’ – YET IF PAKATAN WAS SERIOUS ABOUT A ‘BETTER MALAYSIA’, THEY WOULD HAVE BACKED ‘UNITY’ SHAFIE – AND NOT PUSH BEHIND ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR

DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng congratulated Ismail’s appointment as the country’s ninth prime minister and called on the Umno leader to unite Malaysians.

“Ismail’s main task will be to unite all Malaysians to correct the failures and mistakes in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic that hit a record high of 23,564 cases on Aug 20 and has caused a total of 13,713 deaths and 1,513,025 infections as well as help Malaysians to save jobs and businesses by pulling the economy out of its current recession,” Lim said in a statement.

“Ismail should remember that he is the prime minister of all Malaysians. He must serve and protect the interest of everyone regardless of race, religion or background.”

Meanwhile, DAP deputy secretary-general Teresa Kok also conveyed her congratulations to Ismail.

Kok said the DAP had tried various efforts to muster the necessary support for the opposition to regain power but was unsuccessful. While she is disheartened by this, she said the mounting Covid-19 cases and deaths took precedence.

“I would like to congratulate Ismail for successfully being appointed as the ninth prime minister.

“I hope he will become a prime minister who is willing to cooperate with opposition MPs for reforms on the law and also various sectors particularly in managing the Covid-19 pandemic.

“He must show that he is a leader for all Malaysians with his own vision and mission,” she said.

Kok also asked Ismail to clarify if his new government is a BN or Perikatan Nasional government.

Aborted informal deal

Ismail is set to be sworn in as prime minister this afternoon after securing the support of 114 MPs.

A total of 111 MPs is needed for a simple majority. There are 220 MPs in the Dewan Rakyat and two vacant seats.

The DAP was also the first party to engage in informal negotiations with outgoing prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin on possible confidence and supply (CSA) agreement.

However, the move was unpopular amongst the grassroots and the Pakatan Harapan leadership swiftly rejected the proposal.

A handful of DAP lawmakers such as Damansara MP Tony Pua and Bangi MP Ong Kian Ming were concerned that Umno leaders facing graft charges were taking advantage of Muhyiddin’s weak position to gain power.

Muhyiddin, who is the Bersatu president, agreed to back Umno vice-president Ismail as the next prime minister on the condition that he does not appoint any leaders facing criminal charges as ministers. MKINI