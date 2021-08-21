‘WHAT GOES UP MUST COME DOWN’ – HOW LONG BEFORE ISMAIL SABRI SAYS THE SAME THING AS MUHYIDDIN – 114 MPs MAY NOT DARE ANGER THE KING FOR NOW – BUT WILL IT BE DAYS, WEEKS OR MONTHS BEFORE THE ‘MIRAGE’ OF POLITICAL STABILITY EVAPORATES

U-turn of support for Ismail unlikely, say analysts

PETALING JAYA: Analysts see it as unlikely that any of the 114 MPs backing PM-designate Ismail Sabri Yaakob will change their stand in the vote of confidence that will be taken in the Dewan Rakyat.

Oh Ei Sun of the Singapore Institute of International Affairs and National Council of Professors fellow Jeniri Amir said Malaysia could thus be assured of a stable government for some time.

Speaking to FMT, they noted that the King had personally confirmed with the MPs their choice of Ismail.

Oh said Istana Negara’s explicit mention that 114 MPs were backing Ismail was a subtle warning to them to stay true to their word.

Oh Ei Sun.

He said he did not believe they would dare cross the King.

Jeniri said going back on their word would be bad for their image.

However, he added that the best way for Ismail to guarantee political stability during his tenure would be to reach a confidence-and-supply agreement with the opposition.

He also said Ismail’s government should consider the reform proposals made by his predecessor Muhyiddin Yassin just before he resigned.

“He should implement these proposals in good faith, not only for political stability but also for the good of the country,” he said.

“Enough of playing politics. The way forward is for everybody to unite and collaborate for the good of the nation so we can tackle the problems we’re facing.”

On Wednesday, Istana Negara said the King had decreed that whoever became the prime minister must table a vote of confidence in the Dewan Rakyat to prove that he commanded the majority support of MPs.

Jeniri Amir.

Muhyiddin, who resigned on Monday, was slated to table the motion of confidence on Sept 7, when Parliament is supposed to reconvene.

In his last national address before resigning, he proposed a number of reforms should he win September’s confidence vote with the opposition’s backing.

These included term limits for the prime minister, resources for the opposition leader equivalent to those of a senior Cabinet minister, and the immediate lowering of the voting age to 18.

Muhyiddin also said all MPs would receive the same annual allocations regardless of political affiliation, with opposition MPs’ allocations for 2021 increased on a pro-rated basis for the remaining months of the year.

Asked if Bersatu could threaten Ismail’s government, Jeniri said this would depend on how Ismail treats his predecessor’s party.

He also said it was fair for the deputy prime minister’s post to be given to Bersatu and there should be open discussions on this. Umno, he said, should not demand too much.

“At the same time, Bersatu should cooperate with Ismail and not use this as a chance to exact revenge on Umno. The party has nothing to lose by giving total support to Ismail.”

Jeniri also said the Cabinet’s size should be reduced. “It has to be a very efficient and functional Cabinet.” FMT

I feel relieved, Muhyiddin tells his wife on day of resignation

After performing the dawn prayer on Aug 16, Muhyiddin Yassin sat with his wife, Noorainee Abdul Rahman.

“How do you feel?” she asked.

“I feel relieved,” he replied. “This burden on me as prime minister is no more after today.”

He also met with his staff at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) in Putrajaya where he recalled his conversation with his wife and spoke about dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic.

recording of the meeting was posted on his Facebook yesterday soon after Istana Negara announced that Ismail Sabri Yaakob would be the next prime minister.

Former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin and his wife, Noorainee Abdul Rahman, at their residence after the Sheraton Move.

Elaborating on shouldering responsibilities, Muhyiddin said: “I have to do what is right. Not because I think it is right but because Allah says this is right.”

“You don’t do what you think is right, you do what is right. There is a difference. You may think this is right but Allah says it is not right. I believe in this.

“There is no room for corruption because it is haram (forbidden)… Because of this, I am willing to speak the truth even if it is bitter. So this is my principle.”

‘God willing, I will come back’

Noting that positions are not permanent, he quipped that he might be mentioned in the footnotes of history that “there was once a prime minister called Muhyiddin Yassin or Mahiaddin Yassin, and this is what he did. Perhaps it would be a brief chapter.”

“But I think I should be proud that we tried. So it is a question of principle. I must tell you, it is important. Do what Allah says is right. Fight against evil,” he added.

Muhyiddin also recounted the time he had briefed his staff after he was sacked as deputy prime minister in 2015 by the then premier Najib Abdul Razak.

“After he kicked me out, I went back to the deputy prime minister’s office. I did not sit there for long. I said ‘sorry, we have to pack up. I just met Najib, he sacked me’.

“I took one novel. I had no secrets in my drawers, no letters. We cleared fast because we knew we did nothing wrong.

“Here, I am again today… That is what life is about. What goes up, maybe must come down. But what goes down now, God willing, I will come back,” he added to applause.

Earlier, Muhyiddin said he became prime minister during a difficult period with regard to the pandemic, which his administration had been accused of failing to contain.

“I am probably the prime minister with the shortest tenure. I believe I did what was needed to save lives and to ensure people had food on their table… These are important aspects of life of a nation. Perhaps Allah bestowed this position on me for this purpose.

“Thank God, towards the end of this journey, we have seen the efforts by all of you together with me at PMO and the entire civil service, I think we have come to some success,” he said.

When certain countries are still struggling to obtain vaccines, Muhyiddin said the vaccination rate in Malaysia has been exceptional and there is more than adequate stock.

In an obvious reference to Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Najib, he reiterated there are those who crave power at a time when people are suffering.

‘We tried but it was tough’

Speaking about the hardship faced by the people, Muhyiddin recalled distributing food items to his constituents in Pagoh, Johor, adding that he felt responsible for their plight.

“I have never seen Malaysians in such dire straits before… I distributed chicken, beef, fish and vegetables, which I have never done in the whole of my career as the MP for Pagoh.

“I gave thousands of these so-called fresh rations. Why? Because they have no money left. There is nothing to eat.

“I feel responsible because I am the prime minister. But to say I am responsible because I did nothing is not correct. We tried but it was tough.

“Lockdowns have not ceased. I don’t know, I have forgotten how many lockdowns there were. Some said it (lockdowns) are not effective but it has an effect on saving lives.”

Touching on his decision to ease restrictions, Muhyiddin said by the end of the year, all sectors of the economy would be operational.

“So it is just about one year that we struggled, and in the one year, we also achieved. There are records of sorts. I need to thump my chest a little on this because nobody else wants to praise me and I did not ask them to praise me.

“Because we know what we did, we never neglected. The cabinet which I formed had nothing else (to focus on) but Covid, Covid, Covid, Covid… day and night.

“So when people say we did not do what we should be doing. I think they are wrong.” MKINI

