BOMBSHELL – AS JOHOR SULTAN REFUSES TO ATTEND – ALL EYES ON AGONG TO LET MPs DECIDE ON NEXT PM INSIDE PARLIAMENT ITSELF – SULTAN IBRAHIM THE NEXT AFTER PERLIS & KELANTAN RULERS NOT COMING TO ISTANA NEGARA – ‘JOHOR WILL NOT BE PART OF ANY DECISION THAT COMPROMISES THE FEDERAL CONSTITUTION, INSTITUTION OF RULERS AND WELL-BEING OF THE PEOPLE,’ SAYS TMJ

Johor Sultan not attending special meeting of Rulers, says source
JOHOR BARU: Johor Ruler Sultan Ibrahim Ibni Almarhum Sultan Iskandar will not be attending the special meeting of Rulers in Istana Negara on Friday (Aug 20).
There will not be anyone else representing His Majesty at the meeting.
Meanwhile, Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim on social media said that “Johor will not be part of any decision that compromises the Federal Constitution, institution of Rulers and well-being of the people.
The meeting – scheduled to take place shortly – is where the Yang di-Pertuan Agong is likely to inform Malay Rulers of the decision of the verification exercise carried out over the past few days to confirm who is likely to have the majority support of MPs in the Dewan Rakyat.
The Rulers of Perlis and Kelantan are also not attending the meeting. ANN
Johor palace expresses reservations about PM appointment process
Crown Prince Ismail followed up with his posting to say: “a true leader cannot be bought”.
Forget nothing about what's happened since Feb 2020. Remember everything when GE15 comes round. https://t.co/kMWjRdKPRE
— Marina Mahathir (@netraKL) August 20, 2021
It is not clear what prompted the sultan and his son to post the messages.
Meanwhile, there have been reports that Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah was in support of a unity government, which would see all parties involved in running the country.
The Agong apparently feels this will work better in addressing the current health and economic crises.
Yesterday, the Agong met with the 114 MPs who have pledged support for Ismail Sabri Yaakob.
The Umno vice-president, was briefly deputy prime minister in Muhyddin Yassin’s cabinet until Muhyiddin resigned on Monday.
Meanwhile, 95 MPs are reported to have backed opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim for the position. TMI
