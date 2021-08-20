BOMBSHELL – AS JOHOR SULTAN REFUSES TO ATTEND – ALL EYES ON AGONG TO LET MPs DECIDE ON NEXT PM INSIDE PARLIAMENT ITSELF – SULTAN IBRAHIM THE NEXT AFTER PERLIS & KELANTAN RULERS NOT COMING TO ISTANA NEGARA – ‘JOHOR WILL NOT BE PART OF ANY DECISION THAT COMPROMISES THE FEDERAL CONSTITUTION, INSTITUTION OF RULERS AND WELL-BEING OF THE PEOPLE,’ SAYS TMJ

Johor Sultan not attending special meeting of Rulers, says source

JOHOR BARU: Johor Ruler Sultan Ibrahim Ibni Almarhum Sultan Iskandar will not be attending the special meeting of Rulers in Istana Negara on Friday (Aug 20).

There will not be anyone else representing His Majesty at the meeting.

Meanwhile, Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim on social media said that “Johor will not be part of any decision that compromises the Federal Constitution, institution of Rulers and well-being of the people.

The meeting – scheduled to take place shortly – is where the Yang di-Pertuan Agong is likely to inform Malay Rulers of the decision of the verification exercise carried out over the past few days to confirm who is likely to have the majority support of MPs in the Dewan Rakyat.

The Rulers of Perlis and Kelantan are also not attending the meeting. ANN

Johor palace expresses reservations about PM appointment process

Coming just hours before the Malay Rulers are due to meet to discuss the appointment of the next prime minister, Sultan Ibrahim has posted on social media a quote from Abu Hurairah on the three signs of a hypocrite. – Johor Royal Palace handout pic, August 20, 2021.

THE Johor Royal Palace has posted cryptic social media messages, which appear to indicate Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar and Crown Prince Ismail Idris were not happy with the process of appointing a new prime minister.

Coming just hours before the Malay Rulers are due to meet to discuss the appointment, Sultan Ibrahim posted a quote from Abu Hurairah on the three signs of a hypocrite. “The Prophet (peace be upon him) said: ‘The signs of a hypocrite are three: 1. Whenever he speaks, he tells a lie. 2. Whenever he promises, he always breaks it (his promise). 3. If you trust him, he proves to be dishonest (if you keep something as a trust with him, he will not return it)’.” Crown Prince Ismail followed up with his posting to say: “a true leader cannot be bought”. Forget nothing about what's happened since Feb 2020. Remember everything when GE15 comes round. https://t.co/kMWjRdKPRE — Marina Mahathir (@netraKL) August 20, 2021 The text was accompanied by the flag of Johor. However, a couple of other similar social media postings were deleted soon after being posted. It is not clear what prompted the sultan and his son to post the messages. Meanwhile, there have been reports that Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah was in support of a unity government, which would see all parties involved in running the country. The Agong apparently feels this will work better in addressing the current health and economic crises. Yesterday, the Agong met with the 114 MPs who have pledged support for Ismail Sabri Yaakob. The Umno vice-president, was briefly deputy prime minister in Muhyddin Yassin’s cabinet until Muhyiddin resigned on Monday. Meanwhile, 95 MPs are reported to have backed opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim for the position. TMI

ANN / THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

