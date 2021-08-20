DEADLY BUNGLES – AND YET ‘MORE OF THE SAME’ ISMAIL SABRI SET TO TAKE OVER AS PM – NEW COVID CASES HIT SHOCK NEW RECORD HIGH OF 23,564

Record high for third straight day with 23,564 Covid-19 infections

PETALING JAYA: The health ministry has reported a third straight day of record high Covid-19 cases, with 23,564 detected in the past 24 hours.

The previous record was 22,948 set yesterday.

In a Twitter post, health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the total number of infections now stands at 1,513,024.

Selangor recorded the highest number of cases with 6,974.

This was followed by Sabah (2,738), Sarawak (2,548), Kedah (1,932), Kuala Lumpur (1,652), Penang (1,523), Johor (1,323), Kelantan (1,281), Perak (1,248), Melaka (610), Negeri Sembilan (608), Terengganu (521), Pahang (517), Perlis (64), Putrajaya (24) and Labuan (1).

