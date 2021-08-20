EVEN ‘IRON MAN’ MAHATHIR FEELS IT – ‘WE ARE BECOMING LESS LIBERAL & THE PRESSURE IS GETTING TIGHTER’ – EX-PM CRITICIZES MASS ARREST OF ACTIVISTS WHO ATTENDED VIGIL FOR COVID-19 VICTIMS – ‘IF THEY FOLLOWED SOPs, WHY SHOULD IT BE A PROBLEM’

No need to arrest activists if they followed SOP, says Dr Mahathir

THERE was no need for police to arrest those who had attended last night’s vigil at Dataran Merdeka in Kuala Lumpur for Covid-19 victims if they followed the standard operating procedure (SOP), said Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

The former prime minister said if the participants followed the SOP, then the authorities should have allowed them to carry on with the vigil.

“We see that as times go by, we are becoming less liberal and the pressure is getting tighter,” Dr Mahathir told The Malaysian Insight.

“That’s why, if the youths want to have the vigil, they must follow the SOP. I think it shouldn’t be a problem.”

Last night 31 people were arrested for holding a vigil in commemoration of those who lost their lives to Covid-19 at Dataran Merdeka.

Police issued compounds of RM2,000 each to 31 members of Sekretariat Solidariti Rakyat (SSR) for organising the vigil.

Dang Wangi district police chief Noor Dellhan Yahaya said the SSR members had violated the SOP of the national recovery plan.

Dr Mahathir said even during former prime minister Najib Razak’s administration, those who attended Bersih rallies were not arrested.

“The public was allowed to demonstrate. But, now if we do something (demonstrate) police reports will lodged and action will be taken.”

The Langkawi MP recalled when he spoke up against the Malay rulers that the rakyat was angry with them, a police report was lodged against him.

“Because of that, I was interviewed by police. It is like we cannot tell the king that they should be more concerned towards the rakyat,” Dr Mahathir said.

“It is not to topple them (rulers), but to strengthen their position. But, that also cannot.”

On August 9, Dr Mahathir and Pejuang president Mukhriz Mahathir were questioned by police on their involvement in a march to Parliament.

Opposition MPs were stopped from entering Parliament where the last special sitting to discuss Covid-19 measures and the emergency proclamation was supposed to be held.

Parliament was closed following caretaker Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s order on July 31, citing fresh Covid-19 infections involving Parliament staff.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.