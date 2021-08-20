‘A TRUE LEADER CANNOT BE BOUGHT’ – AGONG & RULERS MEET ON PM9 – AMID WIDESPREAD PUBLIC UNHAPPINESS OVER ‘WINNER’ ISMAIL SABRI – EVEN AS JOHOR PALACE EXPRESSES RESERVATIONS ABOUT PM APPOINTMENT PROCESS

Heavy rain marked the beginning of the special Conference of Rulers today amid the ongoing search for a new prime minister.

The conference – which was not explicitly needed by law to determine the prime minister – was scheduled to begin at 2.30pm.

At about 11am, the Istana Negara Facebook page recapped the events of Aug 17, which saw the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and Deputy Agong granting an audience to the heads and representatives of key political parties.

“Also present was the chief secretary to the government, the Dewan Negara president, the Dewan Rakyat speaker, and the attorney-general

“Prior to this audience, His Majesty had granted a similar audience to heads and representatives of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) online,” said Istana Negara.

This audience was granted in view of Muhyiddin Yassin’s decision to resign as prime minister, said Istana Negara.

Istana Negara said further details can be perused from its statement on Aug 18.

The Aug 18 statement summarises the Agong’s decree to the political parties. They are:

The head of government must be appointed based on the Federal Constitution.

The public should not have to bear the burden of a protracted political crisis at a time when the country is dealing with health and economic crises.

MPs have to be united and prioritise overcoming problems faced by the public.

MPs must show commitment to serve the people.

Most frontliners are fatigued due to the many new Covid-19 cases daily and the country’s health facilities are in a worrying state.

Istana Negara said the Agong specifically decreed the new prime minister, once appointed, must convene Parliament and have his or her majority tested.

Ongoing policies on development, the Covid-19 response, vaccination programme, and economic recovery must be maintained, said Istana Negara.

The statement added that both the Agong and his deputy expressed their view that all MPs must work together to focus on current affairs.

“Before ending the audience, His Majesty reminded the heads and representatives of major parties that, to create harmony, the MPs who win must reach out to those who did not.

“Everyone must be prepared to work as a team. In other words, the winner does not take all, the loser does not lose all,” said Istana Negara in the Aug 18 statement. MKINI

Johor palace expresses reservations about PM appointment process

THE Johor Royal Palace has posted cryptic social media messages, which appear to indicate Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar and Crown Prince Ismail Idris were not happy with the process of appointing a new prime minister.

Coming just hours before the Malay Rulers are due to meet to discuss the appointment, Sultan Ibrahim posted a quote from Abu Hurairah on the three signs of a hypocrite.

“The Prophet (peace be upon him) said: ‘The signs of a hypocrite are three: 1. Whenever he speaks, he tells a lie. 2. Whenever he promises, he always breaks it (his promise). 3. If you trust him, he proves to be dishonest (if you keep something as a trust with him, he will not return it)’.”

Crown Prince Ismail followed up with his posting to say: “a true leader cannot be bought”.

The text was accompanied by the flag of Johor. However, a couple of other similar social media postings were deleted soon after being posted.

It is not clear what prompted the sultan and his son to post the messages.

Meanwhile, there have been reports that Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah was in support of a unity government, which would see all parties involved in running the country.

The Agong apparently feels this will work better in addressing the current health and economic crises.

Yesterday, the Agong met with the 114 MPs who have pledged support for Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

The Umno vice-president, was briefly deputy prime minister in Muhyddin Yassin’s cabinet until Muhyiddin resigned on Monday.

Meanwhile, 95 MPs are reported to have backed opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim for the position. MALAY MAIL

