Will it be Bersatu’s payback time if Ismail Sabri becomes PM?

PETALING JAYA: Bersatu can play kingmaker if the new government is led by Barisan Nasional with Umno’s Ismail Sabri Yaakob as the prime minister.

Klang MP Charles Santiago and political analyst Azmi Hassan, commenting on a statement yesterday by Perikatan Nasional (PN), told FMT the coalition was making it clear its support of a BN-led government came with strings attached.

Bersatu is the dominant partner in PN. Muhyiddin Yassin, the Bersatu president and PN chairman, said in the statement that no one from the so-called “court cluster” should be in the new Cabinet. He was referring to Umno MPs facing charges in court.

Santiago said the new government would collapse if Bersatu’s 31 MPs were to withdraw from it.

He said the party could now hit back at Umno for all it had done when Muhyiddin was leading the administration.

“Is it payback time? Is Ismail Sabri obliged to listen to Bersatu if he becomes prime minister?” he asked.

Two weeks ago, 15 Umno MPs withdrew their support for PN and Muhyiddin, leading to the collapse of the government. Muhyiddin tendered his resignation to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on Aug 17.

PN and Umno have now agreed to propose Ismail as the prime minister while the opposition has appointed Anwar Ibrahim as its candidate.

The King is expected to name the new prime minister after a meeting with his brother rulers today. He met the MPs backing Ismail yesterday.

Santiago said he expected Bersatu to continue reminding Umno that it held the ace in the hole, especially in times of disagreement on issues.

Azmi said it was unlikely that any MP facing court charges would be included in the new Cabinet, and that PN’s statement was a “reminder to Umno that Bersatu is now the kingmaker”.

He said the statement was worded to show Umno that “Bersatu has the power”.

“It’s almost like payback time,” he added. FMT

‘Politics of revenge’ in Umno unlikely with Ismail Sabri as PM – analysts

The politics of revenge in Umno is unlikely to happen when party vice-president Ismail Sabri Yaakob is appointed as prime minister as it would not be beneficial, according to an analyst. Universiti Malaya’s Awang Azman Awang Pawi, however, said this is with a condition that the ties between Ismail Sabri Yaakob and Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi do not remain strained. Awang Azman said strained ties between the two would see Ismail holding the Umno elections before the next 15th general election. “If this happens, a split within Umno will occur and this will not benefit the party in facing GE15. “At this time, the politics of revenge should not happen because it could break Umno apart,” he said. “In fact, the president (Ahmad Zahid Hamidi) and Umno supreme council members have opened the way for Ismail Sabri, although he went against the party’s instructions to withdraw support for PN,” Awang Azman told Malaysiakini. Contrary to politics of revenge, Awang Azman noted the opposite had happened, with Ismail being supported by 15 MPs who initially opposed his decision to remain with PN. For the record, the Dewan Rakyat currently has 220 MPs, which means support from 111 MPs is needed to form a new government. ‘Path paved for Ismail Sabri as Umno president’ Think-tank Ilham Centre executive director Hisommudin Bakar said support for Ismail’s nomination was seen as a compromise between the Umno vice-president and Zahid. Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi Further, he said, he expected a clear path for Ismail to replace Zahid as Umno president in the next party elections, which have been postponed. “When Umno made the decision to nominate Ismail as prime minister, that to me is a sign of their unity, compromise and putting the party above individual interests,” Hisommudin told Malaysiakini. Hisommudin also said that despite the reluctance among a segment of Umno leaders towards Ismail’s appointment, any differences of opinions could be resolved through internal channels. “To restore the traditions and culture of Umno politics and to regain support from all party grassroots, Umno after this must hold its elections at the right time. “Ismail Sabri will be elected as Umno president,” Hisommudin predicts. Commenting further, he said Zahid’s fate in Umno would become similar to that of former prime minister Najib Abdul Razak, who also resigned from his top party post. For the record, nearly a year after resigning as Umno president and BN chairperson following the coalition’s 14th general election losses, Najib was appointed as chairperson of BN’s advisory board. “I see that as a natural transition for a former Umno president, where he takes on an advisory role or other tasks. “But looking at Zahid’s position, he appears ready to compromise and give way to ensure the sustainability of Umno politics under Ismail Sabri’s leadership,” Hisommudin added. ‘Zahid has his own strength’ Meanwhile, political analyst Prof Azmi Hassan also echoed the view that there would be no acts of revenge by Ismail when he is appointed as prime minister. In fact, Azmi said, Ismail’s rise will strengthen a perception among Umno’s grassroots on Zahid’s sacrifice to support the candidacy. “Any expected revenge is unlikely because even Ismail has conceded that within Umno there is Zahid’s strength – grassroots support and division leaders are still on Zahid’s side. “The grassroots understands and sympathises with Zahid that although there was a rebellious group led by Ismail, no actions were taken against them,” Azmi said. Prior to Muhyiddin’s resignation, marking the fall of PN, Zahid and Ismail were leading two opposing factions of Umno MPs. Zahid and 14 other Umno MPs had called for Muhyiddin’s resignation, while Ismail Sabri, with the backing of Umno and BN MPs, chose to remain with the administration until it fell. MKINI

