Ambiga initiates petition for unity govt to heal the nation

Concerned over the lethal combination of toxic politics and incompetence amid the raging Covid-19 pandemic, which has claimed more than 13,000 lives, Ambiga Sreenevasan has initiated a petition to compel politicians to put the people above themselves.

Emphasising that political stability is crucial during this period, the petition calls on the incoming prime minister to establish a unity government.

“We are facing the crisis of our lives,” rued Ambiga.

"Yet, we have to contend with toxic politics and, unfortunately, incompetence in the handling of the pandemic," she told Malaysiakini.

The former chairperson of the electoral reform group Bersih, who was instrumental in reshaping the political landscape, said the next prime minister would be the third since the 14th general election in 2018.

“Yet, we have no peace from the politicians. They are incapable of rising above their differences. Instead, they are making a bad situation much worse.

“So, it is time they are forced to work together. Time for them to put us first, rather than themselves. The country needs to heal and recover,” she added.

Ambiga, who headed the Malaysian Bar from 2007 to 2009, believes that a unity government would put an end to inimical politics and involve the best of all parties.

“There will be no frogs, no trading and buying of support, no unstable government.

“Just all of them working with the people to save the nation from the brink of disaster. Isn’t that what a government should be focused on?” she asked.

More women, fewer positions

Umno deputy president Ismail Sabri Yaakob is en route to becoming the ninth prime minister after garnering the support of 114 federal lawmakers.

Yesterday, Ambiga and several others argued that the support should not be considered valid because of Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin’s statement.

Muhyiddin, who resigned as prime minister on Aug 16, said his party’s support for Ismail is based on the condition that politicians with criminal charges must not be appointed to the cabinet.

This appeared to contradict Dewan Rakyat Speaker Azhar Azizan Harun’s letter to MPs detailing the palace’s requirements for their written support for candidates vying for the prime minister post.

Item 4(c) of the letter required the MPs to declare their “clear, unambiguous and unconditional” confidence for the candidate of their choice.

Meanwhile, Ambiga’s petition stated it is imperative that a strong and stable government is established for the remainder of the term until the next general election.

“This government must comprise representatives from all political parties from both sides of the divide and be subject to parliamentary oversight, with its primary focus being to navigate the country out of this pandemic and political uncertainty.

“More women ought to be appointed to this government,” it added.

The petition also demanded that cabinet positions be stripped to a basic number “to reflect the sense of purpose and austerity that must be observed and upheld by this government.”

In a related development, another petition rejecting Ismail as prime minister has garnered more than 300,000 signatures, as of midnight.

The petition accused the Bera MP of mishandling the Covid-19 crisis during his tenure as a senior minister in Muhyiddin’s administration.

It also made references to his past statements, which were deemed as racially divisive and courted the wrath of various quarters, including Bersatu’s information chief Wan Saiful Wan Jan.

MALAY MAIL

.