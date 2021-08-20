BARRING any last-minute surprises, 61-year-old Ismail Sabri Yaakob will be announced as Malaysia’s 9th prime minister today.

More than that, Ismail will also be the first Umno prime minister since Barisan Nasional lost the general election in 2018, marking the end of the party’s 27 months in the political wilderness.

But unlike other Umno prime ministers, Ismail will lead the Perikatan Nasional government instead of the Barisan Nasional government.

And unlike previous times, Umno will not be hosting a kenduri to welcome the new prime minister as he has huge political and Covid-19 challenges to manage, said party members.

Although Ismail is something of a surprise choice after he defied the party leadership to support Muhyiddin Yassin, Larut’s Faisal Hisam said the Bera MP’s experience will help him manage the double crisis at hand.

“We are happy to have ousted Muhyiddin because Umno is back in power. But Ismail will have to make tough choices when he picks his cabinet.

“He has to be very selective and sharp to not repeat his predecessor’s mistakes and yet be bold enough to drop the ones who did not perform,” said Faisal.

Faisal said Ismail must not make Muhyiddin a mentor minister as Bersatu has suggested.

“I hope not,” he said curtly.

On the other hand, Faisal hoped that Ismail will replace the former health minister Dr Adham Baba with someone better such as the coordinating minister for the Covid-19 vaccination programme, Khairy Jamaluddin.

In the run-up to his selection as Muhyiddin’s replacement, Ismail had led a mini rebellion comprising 25 Umno, MCA and MIC lawmakers after Umno withdrew support for the Bersatu president.

Another Umno grassroots leader, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said he was puzzled by the leadership’s decision.

“Ismail had gone against the party but he is now going to be PM. How will anyone fear the leadership in the future?” said the Johore leader, after it was announced that Ismail will lead the Perikatan Nasional government instead of a Barisan Nasional government.

But while there are some questions over Ismail’s appointment, elsewhere Norhisham Abdul Mutalib said there was nothing wrong with his selection.

“He is the most senior after Zahid (Umno president ). His challenge will be how to manage the perception tactfully.

“I am concerned about public expectations. I hope he can appoint competent people, have less politicking and restore confidence,” said the Batu division exco.

Lucky Ismail

Ilham Centre executive director Hisomuddin Bakar is not surprised by the Umno members’ lukewarm response to Ismail’s elevation.

“Ismail has been very lucky as he is not Umno’s top choice by tradition. But he has benefited from being the only top leader to not have been charged in court for corruption or abuse of power.”

Stronger candidates such as Zahid are facing trial for corruption while former president Najib Razak has already been convicted for taking money from a 1Malaysia Development Bhd subsidiary.

And while there is a lot of support for deputy president Mohamad Hasan and vice-president Khaled Nordin, the two former menteris besar are not MPs, leaving the office to vice-presidents Ismail and Mahadzir Khalid.

But because Muhyiddin’s group had decided to back Ismail, the Umno group led by Zahid had to either back Ismail or support the opposition’s Anwar Ibrahim (PKR president). Umno chose Ismail.

As such, it was not surprising Umno supporters are less than excited about their new prime minister, Hisomuddin said.

“Traditionally, the prime minister is also the Umno president. With his elevation, Ismail could be the next president as he would have the upper hand against his rivals.”

Ismail was not even one of the candidates for the president’s post in the last party elections, said Hisomuddin.

“The main contenders for the president’s contest were Zahid, Khairy and Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah. But this is politics and the Umno grassroots will have to accept the new normal.”

