IN TYPICAL FASHION, ANWAR GOES INTO ‘HIDING’ AFTER LATEST DEBACLE – ‘HE OFTEN DOES NOT GET SUPPORT, AND I’M NOT SURE OF THE REASON FOR IT,’ EVEN MAHATHIR PUZZLED AT ALL THE NOISE & THEN ‘NOTHING-NESS’, NOT EVEN AN APOLOGY – WHATEVER IT IS, THE STINK IS TOO GREAT TO COVER UP – THE PEOPLE ARE NOT FOOLS UNABLE TO ADD ‘1 PLUS 1’ AS PAKATAN MIGHT THINK!

Anwar often finds it difficult to get support, says Dr Mahathir

PKR president Anwar Ibrahim often finds it difficult to gain the majority of lawmakers to enable him to become prime minister, Dr Mahathir Mohamad said.

“If Anwar wants to be the prime minister, he has to get the support of the majority of the Dewan Rakyat, but he often does not get support, and I’m not sure of the reason for it,” he said in an interview with Bernama yesterday night.

But with the nation in the throes of a large wave of Covid-19 infections, politicians should not make the race for the top office a priority, said the former prime minister.

The Pejuang chairman said he did not wish to become the prime minister for the third time but merely wanted to lead the country’s recovery council.

“I am not interested in (a position) in the cabinet. I want to have the power to handle the Covid-19 crisis.

“I don’t want to be the prime minister, I just want to be the head of the mageran (National Operations Council) or the National Recovery Council.

“But what we decide the government has to accept, that’s all,” said the Langkawi MP.

The two-time former prime minister said the establishment of the council was important to enable the country to emerge from the health and economic crises caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We are worried that a lot of people are suffering, dying, falling ill, and committing suicide… we had never before heard of Malays committing suicide but now we have.

“The question of wanting to be the prime minister is not important, what is important now is how to manage the Covid-19 crisis,” said Dr Mahathir.

Anwar and Umno vice-president Ismail Sabri Yaakob are the two candidates fighting for the prime minister’s post after Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin lost the majority support of the MPs.

Ismail, who is the Bera MP, is said to be ahead of the Port Dickson MP with the backing of 114 lawmakers.

Last night, Dr Mahathir said the council should be operational until the Covid-19 outbreak subsided.

“We cannot give a timeline for the council to operate, like 10 months or a year.

“Covid-19 comes in a variety of variants. When I proposed the idea, the cases weren’t many, around 2,000 cases a day. Now it is up to 22,000 a day.

“If we consult the right people who think about this problem, we can learn how to to handle the Covid-19 issue.

“If (the council) had been formed from the beginning, I am confident that I could have reduced the infection rate,” said Dr Mahathir.

On the political situation in the country, Dr Mahathir said Pejuang stood by its decision to not support any of the coalitions.

“We found the two existing coalitions, PN and PH, were not interesting, so we decided not to join them.

“We are the third force. We can choose which one we are in favour of but we want to know what their stance is.

“Pejuang has not joined with anyone at this time, we have friends but did not join,” said Dr Mahathir again.

Pejuang MPs, however, had submitted statutory declarations to the Istana Negara in support for Anwar to be the prime minister.

Has the door slammed shut on Anwar again? PH to wait and see

PETALING JAYA: Pakatan Harapan (PH) has decided to wait and see if Anwar Ibrahim’s hopes of becoming prime minister have again been dashed, following speculation that Ismail Sabri Yaakob has received the support of 114 MPs to form a new government. PH secretary-general Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the opposition coalition would only comment on the latest developments after the King makes a decision. “We have taken the stand to only comment after an official statement is issued from the Palace, in respect of the process being carried out by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong,” he told FMT. Meanwhile, PKR leader Abdullah Sani Abdul Hamid refused to issue any statements, saying he had been instructed by his “mentor” (Anwar) to “keep his mouth shut” for the next two days. “If I speak wrongly, my ‘teacher’ would get angry. I will return to my cave. See you in 48 hours,” said the Kapar MP. Earlier today, Muhyiddin Yassin had confirmed that his coalition (PN) had agreed to nominate Umno’s Ismail as the prime minister candidate for the “new Perikatan Nasional government”. The 50 PN MPs backing Ismail, along with the rest from Barisan Nasional, are reportedly enough for him to be appointed as the country’s ninth prime minister. The King is expected to issue an official statement after his meeting with the Malay Rulers tomorrow.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT / FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

