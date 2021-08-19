AFTER DAYS OF INTENSE PLOTTING & THEN GIVING MALAYSIANS THE WORST POLITICAL DEAL POSSIBLE – MUHYIDDIN SUDDENLY REMEMBERS THE LONG-SUFFERING PEOPLE! FROM TOMORROW, DINE-INS & NON-CONTACT SPORTS ALLOWED FOR THE FULLY-VACCINTED IN PHASE ONE AREAS, SAYS CARETAKER PM – BUT WHAT ABOUT THE CHILDREN? CAN THEY FOLLOW THEIR PARENTS, PLAY SOME SPORT – OR DO THEY STILL HAVE TO STAY COOPED UP AT HOME & DEVELOP MENTAL ILLNESS?
Muhyiddin: Dine-ins, non-contact sports allowed for fully vaccinated against Covid-19 in Phase One areas from tomorrow
KUALA LUMPUR — Caretaker Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has announced additional social and economic freedoms for states under Phase One of the National Recovery Programme (NRP), including dining at restaurants.
In a Facebook post, Muhyiddin said the decision was made during a special National Security Council (NSC) meeting, and the easing of restrictions would apply only to those who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.
“For your information, the considerations made today take into account the positive development of the complete vaccination rate of the adult populations across the country, which has exceeded 50 per cent. This was earlier than previously targeted August 31.
“In addition, the meeting also took note of the positive early developments from the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (NIP) in several states namely Labuan, Sarawak, Negri Sembilan and states in the Klang Valley,” he said.
