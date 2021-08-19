MOTHER OF CIVIL WARS ERUPTS IN BERSATU – JUST HOURS AFTER LEAVING PALACE – AS HAMZAH, AZMIN & REDZUAN START TO SHOVE EACH FOR THE DPM POST

Istana Negara has yet to announce who is to be the country’s next prime minister but it seems the jostling for the number two post has already begun.

Based on statements from various parties and coalitions, it has been strongly suggested that Umno vice-president Ismail Sabri Yaakob may come out victorious in the race to form a new federal government.

Now, there are rumours flying that there has been an agreement his deputy would come from Bersatu.

Among the names which have been touted for the post include Bersatu secretary-general Hamzah Zainuddin, as well as supreme council members Redzuan Md Yusof and Mohamed Azmin Ali. All three are former ministers in the previous Perikatan Nasional cabinet led by Muhyiddin Yassin.

According to Utusan Malaysia, a group claiming to be early members of Bersatu issued a statement today urging that the deputy prime minister post be given to the party.

They said Redzuan, who is the Alor Gajah MP, is fit for the job.

“Ismail Sabri would need to be assisted by a deputy prime minister from Bersatu, who really understands the (party’s) way forward.

“The candidate who we think fits the post is Redzuan, who is a former special functions minister.

“He is also among the early Bersatu leaders who formed the party together with party president Muhyiddin Yassin. Of course, he would be among those who really understand the party’s struggle,” read the statement quoted by Utusan.

Yesterday, the rumours were that an agreement was reached between political parties for Ismail Sabri to be the premier while Hamzah would be his deputy.

That rumour has been debunked by another Bersatu supreme council member Abdul Latiff Ahmad, who dismissed it as an attempt to disrupt the unity which has been achieved by the parties.

“This is just slander to muddy the water between all parties that have agreed to support Bera MP (Ismail Sabri) as the candidate (for the prime minister post),” he said, as quoted by the PN Backbenchers Club website.

Another name that was rumoured to be the deputy prime minister was Azmin, who was formerly with PKR before joining Bersatu following last year’s Sheraton Move political coup, which saw the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan federal government.

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong has called for all MPs to submit a name of their choice on who should become the next prime minister, following Muhyiddin’s resignation on Monday.

The deadline for MPs to submit the names was 4pm yesterday. The King then summoned 114 MPs who were said to have voted for Ismail Sabri to the palace today.

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong has met the MPs individually since earlier this morning to verify who they supported.