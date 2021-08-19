Annuar calls for all parties in new govt to consolidate in single coalition

Former BN secretary-general Annuar Musa has called on all the parties in whichever new government is formed to come together in a single coalition that would enable them to discuss and negotiate policies.

This is after the temporary breakdown in the relationship between groups of parties that backed outgoing prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin through three coalitions – the Umno-led BN, the Bersatu-led Perikatan Nasional and the Sarawak-based GPS.

“Many do not understand the current political reality. Therefore, some try to dominate or impose a will without considering the changing political landscape.

“Ex-prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad often said that a government built by creating a ‘post-election coalition’ (as it is now) is usually fragile and unstable, and there will be attempts to make demands because the parties know the government can be threatened.

“This is unlike the government in the form of a pre-election coalition such as BN used to be before … which is more stable,” said the Ketereh MP.

“Some people talk about the concept of the party controlling the government. In fact, this concept is difficult to implement, because, in fact, no one party is in control. The coalition itself is controlling and not the party.

He, therefore, called on “all members of the coalition to form a joint body, where the main policies can be negotiated”.

“From there, guidance can be given to the government to implement (policies),” he added.

Annuar was himself removed from his post as BN secretary-general for being too sympathetic to Muhyiddin’s Bersatu party.

Now that the prime-ministerial candidate is Umno’s Ismail Sabri Yaakob, this could pave the way for a new coalition to be formed among the same ruling parties, but with Umno, not Bersatu, at the helm.

Umno had been the dominant force in the first 60 years following Merdeka with other parties in BN playing supporting roles as the party took the lion’s share of the critical roles in government.

“The experience of instability of the last two governments should be a guideline. A more inclusive government as ordered by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong is something that needs to be given serious attention.

“Maybe it’s time for the political parties in our country to start thinking about a ‘new political architecture’ for the future,” added Annuar.

Today, Muhyiddin as PN chairperson said the coalition’s 50 MPs support for Ismail is conditional and his cabinet must not include any ministers that are facing criminal charges.

Among Umno leaders who are facing ongoing court cases include party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who had led the faction of 15 MPs calling for Muhyiddin’s resignation, and former premier Najib Abdul Razak.

Curiously, Muhyiddin referred to Ismail Sabri’s impending administration as a PN government instead of a BN one.

Today, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong had summoned 114 MPs to ascertain that they did not back Ismail under duress. The 105 opposition MPs who backed PKR president Anwar Ibrahim were not invited.

Ismail’s 114 MPs are three more than the 111 MPs needed for a simple majority. MKINI

Muhyiddin: PN support for Ismail conditional, no ministers with criminal charges

Perikatan Nasional chairperson Muhyiddin Yassin said the coalition’s 50 MPs support for prime minister candidate Ismail Sabri Yaakob is conditional. Muhyiddin said the cabinet must not include any ministers that are facing criminal charges. “If appointed as prime minister by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, he (Ismail) must ensure that his cabinet ministers are among those who are with integrity, responsible, and free from any criminal charges in court,” he said in a statement today. Among Umno leaders who are facing ongoing court cases include party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who had led the faction of 15 MPs calling for Muhyiddin’s resignation, and former premier Najib Abdul Razak. Curiously, Muhyiddin referred to Ismail Sabri’s impending administration as a PN government instead of a BN one. He said the new PN government must also continue the practice of respecting the separation of powers, protecting the independence of the judiciary and upholding constitutional monarchy. “I hope the process to appoint a new prime minister will go smoothly and finalised soon according to provisions of the (Federal) Constitution,” he said. Muhyiddin added that he will continue to serve as PN chairperson in preparation for the next 15th general election. Earlier, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong had summoned 114 MPs to ascertain that they did not back Ismail Sabri under duress. The 105 opposition MPs who backed PKR president Anwar Ibrahim were not invited. Ismail Sabri’s 114 MPs is three more than the 111 MPs needed for a simple majority. MKINI

MKINI

.