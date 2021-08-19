CAN THE AGONG IGNORE THIS? PETITION TO STOP ISMAIL SABRI FROM BEING NAMED PM GETS A STAGGERING 200,000 SIGNATURES IN LESS THAN 24 HOURS – ‘ISMAIL IS ONE OF THOSE RESPONSIBLE FOR MISHANDLING COVID PANDEMIC, LEADING TO LARGE-SCALE INFECTIONS. HOW CAN HE BE MADE PM?’ – YET IF AGONG COULD IGNORE MAHATHIR WHO HAD 114 SDs OF SUPPORT & PUBLISHED THEM IN FEB 2020, HE MAY IGNORE LATEST PETITION TOO!

Petition launched to stop Ismail Sabri becoming 9th PM

PETALING JAYA: A petition has been launched calling on Malaysians to reject Ismail Sabri Yaakob as the 9th Prime Minister. It has gained over 200,000 signatures in less than 24 hours.

The petition comes after the Bera MP was said to be the frontrunner for the post and is likely to command the support of 114 MPs.

According to the petition on Change.org, the former deputy prime minister was responsible for “mishandling the Covid-19 pandemic”, leading to large-scale infections in the country.

The petition, which was started by Kyle Mohd, said Ismail had issued numerous statements, which were deemed inappropriate, such as the boycott call in 2015, urging Malay consumers to stay away from the “monopolising and profiteering” Chinese businesses who “discriminate against non-Chinese entrepreneurs”.

Earlier today, Ismail arrived at the Palace for an audience with the King, Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah.

A total of 114 MPs who are said to have submitted statutory declarations in support of Ismail had also been summoned to the Palace for an audience with the King today.

