ALL EYES ON WHEN ISMAIL SABRI WILL NAME HIS CABINET – IF AGONG APPOINTS HIM PM9: WILL HE NAME HAMZAH AS DPM, MUHYIDDIN AS MINISTER MENTOR & APPOINT THE OTHERS – BEFORE CONFIDENCE VOTE IS HELD IN PARLIAMENT – OR AFTER?

DPM will be from Bersatu if Ismail Sabri is No. 1, says source

PETALING JAYA: The deputy prime minister is likely to be from Bersatu should Umno’s Ismail Sabri Yaakob become the next premier, say sources in the know.

The sources, with knowledge of discussions between both parties, told FMT it had been agreed that Bersatu will get the deputy prime minister’s post after it reportedly gave its backing to Ismail Sabri.

It is understood that the frontrunners are Bersatu secretary-general Hamzah Zainudin and supreme council member Azmin Ali, both seen as former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s closest allies.

Ismail, the former deputy prime minister, looks set for the top job after he reportedly garnered the support of 114 MPs.

Universiti Malaya socio-political analyst Awang Azman Awang Pawi said that should Ismail be appointed the prime minister, his priority should be to trim down the size of the Cabinet.

“The most difficult part of this, politically, will be in appointing the deputy prime minister,” he said.

If the deputy is from Bersatu, he said, then Ismail would have to grapple with grouses from Umno grassroots, though he believes this will only be a short-term issue.

“If the DPM is from Bersatu, it will likely be Hamzah. After Muhyiddin, he is seen as the most dominant leader in the party and Muhyiddin’s ‘real’ right-hand man, even though he is lower in the party’s hierarchy.

“Being an ex-Umno leader, he would also know how to ‘navigate the waters’ better.”

Awang Azman said that although Umno grassroots may not like the idea that an MP who jumped ship is appointed deputy prime minister, he believes that what is most important to Umno members and supporters is that a leader from their party is in charge.

While a deputy prime minister’s post will provide Bersatu a lifeline for now, he said, there is no guarantee that it changes anything where ties between the two parties are concerned.

“They could still go head-to-head in the next general election.”

But, Awang Azman said, based on the King’s call for political parties to work closer together, it is not unforeseeable that the opposition could be invited to join the government.

“In such a scenario, it’s not impossible that we have a DPM and ministers from the opposition,” he said.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

