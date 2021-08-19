WOW! ISMAIL SABRI NOW ‘GRAND SHOT’ – LEAVES ISTANA ACCOMPANIED BY POLICE OUTRIDERS – WHILE UMNO-BN-PN MPs TAKE WEFIES & SALIVATE AT THE GRAVY TRAIN SOON TO RESUME

Ismail Sabri leaves Istana Negara accompanied by police outriders

MPs take wefies as they ride buses to meet the King

PETALING JAYA: As various buses carrying MPs made their way to an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong at Istana Negara Thursday (Aug 19), most were in high spirits during their trips.

They also did not forget to take wefies as mementoes with their fellow MPs on the chartered buses.

Most of the 114 MPs, including Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, whom other MPs were said to have picked as their choice for the next prime minister, were on the buses.

The 114 MPs believed to have chosen Ismail Sabri are from Barisan Nasional, Gabungan Parti Sarawak, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia and PAS and were invited to Istana Negara to verify their choice of candidate for ninth prime minister before the King.

ANN

