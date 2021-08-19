NEW COVID CASES ALMOST 23K – WHAT IS 30,000 ANY MORE! MALAYSIANS DEPRESSED & POWERLESS – AFTER POLITICAL STRUGGLE RETURNS CORRUPT & HEGEMONIC UMNO TO POWER

Another record with 22,948 Covid-19 cases

PETALING JAYA: The health ministry has reported a record high number of Covid-19 cases for a second consecutive day, with 22,948 infections detected in the past 24 hours.

The previous record was 22,242 set yesterday.

In a Twitter post, health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the total number of infections now stands at 1,489,460.

Selangor recorded the highest number of cases with 7,175.

This was followed by Sabah (2,583), Kedah (2,137), Penang (1,655), Johor (1,526), Kuala Lumpur (1,439), Kelantan (1,271), Perak (1,229), Sarawak (1,206), Melaka (737), Pahang (736), Terengganu (621), Negeri Sembilan (556), Perlis (42), Putrajaya (26) and Labuan (9).

Both Sabah and Perak broke their case records. Sabah’s had 2,413 new cases yesterday while Perak had 1,215 on Feb 21.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.