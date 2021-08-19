STOCK UP ON PANADOL & DON’T EAT TURTLE EGGS – ‘SIDE-DOOR’ PM ISMAIL SABRI IN FOR A BAPTISM OF FIRE – FOR HOW LONG BEFORE NAJIB & ZAHID ‘PESTER’ HIM FOR THEIR ‘DUES’ – WHAT WILL BERSATU DO IF HE DOESN’T APPOINT HAMZAH AS DPM & MUHYIDDIN AS MINISTER MENTOR – AND DON’T BE SURPRISED IF MUHYIDDIN’S MASSIVE CABINET GETS EVEN BIGGER, PERHAPS 114-STRONG!

After tussle, Ismail is PM candidate

NOT many in Umno ever thought that the party’s Mr Nice Guy, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, would one day become prime minister.

But these are unusual times and Ismail’s big moment has arrived.

If all goes well today, the Bera MP and former deputy prime minister will be sworn in as the country’s ninth prime minister before the week is out.

Ismail, aged 61 and also Umno’s vice-president, finally got his party’s endorsement after a rather tense couple of days as he struggled to get the numbers needed to clinch the majority needed to form the government.

The Umno supreme council meeting on Tuesday (Aug 17) night proposed him as their sole candidate for the top job, thus averting another potential crisis.

With that, he is believed to be on the way to securing the support of 115 MPs – 73 from the Perikatan Nasional bloc and 42 from Barisan Nasional.

The top party leadership had toyed with the notion of a “unity government” headed by a more neutral figure such as Gua Musang MP Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah.

But the idea crashed following the letter from the Speaker of Parliament on Tuesday morning, informing individual MPs that the King had requested them to state who they support to be the next prime minister.

Their decision has to reach the palace by 4pm today (Aug 18).

It was quite a masterstroke on the part of the palace to let individual MPs state their stand instead of listening to claims from leaders of political parties claiming to have the numbers.

The palace instruction was akin to a secret ballot and that was the point when the top Umno leadership realised Tengku Razaleigh, 84, would fail to get the support.

Ismail’s image in his party was dented after he chose to support Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin over his own party’s decision to pull out from the government.

As such it was critical he got the approval of the supreme council otherwise he will have problems in the party later on.

It was another instance of how, in Umno, the party is bigger than the individual.

Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi took the lead in endorsing Ismail during the supreme council meeting.

He said it loud and clear that he never intended to nominate himself for the premiership.

“I just don’t understand why people cannot understand that,” he said at one point in response to those spinning stories that he wanted it.

He said he had been “kicked out,” insulted, slandered and accused of being power-crazy but he would forgive those who did that to him.

“It is good because Ismail represents continuity in these uncertain times,” said supreme council member Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Dahlan.

It was also a rather emotional moment for Rahman who said that for the first time in a long while, he felt that Umno was “one big family again”.

“Zahid gave the opportunity for Ismail to become the deputy prime minister and he is paving the way for Ismail to move up again,” said Rahman.

Tengku Razaleigh has missed the last boat to the prime minister’s post.

Another disappointed hopeful is Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein who has been unable to regain his party’s trust after failing to stand by Umno in the wake of its 2018 electoral defeat.

But Hishammuddin is 60 and it is not over for him yet.

However, he needs to ditch the sense of entitlement that inflicts politicians with famous fathers. He needs to come down to earth because the Umno grassroots are tired of being led by the bangsawan, that is the aristocratic class.

He also needs to repair his tattered relationship with his party president as well as with his cousin Datuk Seri Najib Razak who did not appreciate Hishammuddin’s behaviour after 2018.

According to political sources, Muhyiddin would have named Ismail as his successor on the day he announced his resignation as premier.

But at that point, Ismail was still struggling with the numbers and he had even sought support from Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to no avail.

“I am relieved we are able to close this chapter and start a new one with Ismail up there,” said former Kapar Umno chief Datuk Seri Faizal Abdullah.

But Ismail had better stock up on Panadol because it is not going to be easy.

His predecessor was accused of leading a backdoor government. Ismail will be accused of coming in by the side door.

The component parties backing him have already set down conditions for the incoming government at a leadership meeting on Sunday afternoon.

Among other things, they do not want anyone from the Kluster Mahkamah in the Cabinet. They are also against any major Cabinet reshuffle.

Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia has proposed their secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin as the next deputy prime minister and Muhyiddin as the minister mentor.

The party leaders also want to be consulted on the date of election. It should not be decided by the prime minister alone.

They also want these conditions to be in written form. They have lost faith in the gentlemen’s agreement that presided in the previous government because not all gentlemen keep their word.

And anyway, there are very few gentlemen in politics.

They are also considering July as the possible date for a general election.

And, of course, the government has to get to grips with managing the Covid-19 pandemic.

The next prime minister seems to have his work cut out for him.

But can he lower the political temperature as instructed by His Majesty and bring about more certainty in the lives of the people?