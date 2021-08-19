HAPPILY, ‘TURTLE EGGS’ ISMAIL SABRI & HIS MPs LEAVE THE ISTANA – CONFIDENT HE WILL BE BECOME PM9 – WHILE MUHYIDDIN & LAST BUSLOAD OF MPs ARRIVE – EVEN AS GPS SMASHES THE OPPOSITION’S SILLLY CASTLES IN THE AIR THAT SOMEHOW THE SARAWAK MPs WOULD NOT CONFIRM ISMAIL AS PM CHOICE – WHY WOULD GPS, TRAINED BY TAIB MAHMUD, DO SUCH A THING WHEN THE MONEY IS SO GOOD?

Kami naik bas dari #PWTC ke #IstanaNegara ptg 19/8/21. Moga sejarah memilih #PerdanaMenteri seperti kaedah ini menjadi kajian politik utk pengajaran generasi akan datang. Kestabilan politik sebenar akan dapat diperolehi bila mandat dikembalikan kpd #rakyat pada waktu yg sesuai. pic.twitter.com/KdoFuXOZBn — Ahmad b Maslan (@ahmadmaslan) August 19, 2021

GPS reps have online audience with King to confirm their pick for PM

KUCHING: Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) MPs met the Yang di-Pertuan Agong via videoconferencing from here on Thursday morning (Aug 19) to verify their choice for the next prime minister.

GPS parliamentary chief whip Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said 17 of the state coalition’s 18 MPs were at the virtual audience at a hotel here, where they were joined by independent Lubok Antu MP Jugah Muyang.

He said Bintulu MP Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing was in Kuala Lumpur and would meet the King at Istana Negara.

“As you know, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong is meeting MPs to verify the contents of their statutory declarations, their choice of prime minister, and whether it was made voluntarily.

“That was the verification we gave. We confirmed that we have nominated a prime minister candidate and it was voluntary,” Fadillah told reporters after the audience.

The Petra Jaya MP said the MPs were called one by one to meet the King during the audience, which started at 10am and lasted about an hour.

He declined, however, to reveal the nominee.

“Wait for the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to announce it,” he said.

Santubong MP Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar reiterated that he was backing Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

“I don’t know about the others but I support Ismail Sabri,” he said.

Jugah said he conveyed his support for Ismail Sabri to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong during the audience.

“I support the government of the day and I’m friendly to GPS and the Perikatan Nasional government,” he said. ANN

Now, caretaker PM arrives at Istana

PETALING JAYA: Caretaker prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin has arrived for an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah. The Pagoh MP, who entered palace gates at 2.50pm, looks to be the last MP to meet the King today. A total of 114 MPs who are said to have submitted statutory declarations (SDs) in support of Ismail were summoned to Istana Negara for a short audience with the King today. Earlier, several groups of MPs arrived for their audience with the King. This includes Umno vice-president Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Final batch of MPs arrive at Istana

PETALING JAYA: The final two buses of MPs have arrived for their audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah. The buses were ferrying PAS and Bersatu MPs who are said to be backing Umno vice-president Ismail Sabri Yaakob as the ninth prime minister. They arrived at 2.38pm. A total of 114 MPs who are said to have submitted statutory declarations (SDs) in support of Ismail have been summoned to Istana Negara for an audience with the King today. Earlier, MPs arrived in batches for their audience with the King in buses and cars. These included MPs from Barisan Nasional (BN), Perikatan Nasional (PN), Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), PBS and STAR, and several independents. The bus with Bersatu MPs included Gombak MP Azmin Ali. The other bus is said to be ferrying all PAS MPs. FMT Ismail Sabri arrives at Istana on bus with MPs

PETALING JAYA: Another bus of Umno MPs, this time including vice-president Ismail Sabri Yaakob who looks set to become the ninth prime minister, has arrived for an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah.

The bus arrived at 1.16pm.

Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, meanwhile, arrived at 1.47pm in his car.

A total of 114 MPs who are said to have submitted statutory declarations in support of Ismail have been summoned to Istana Negara for an audience with the King today.

Earlier, three groups of MPs arrived for their audience with the King.

According to sources, the MPs are from various parties that were part of the previous Perikatan Nasional-led administration.

These include MPs from Barisan Nasional (BN), Perikatan Nasional (PN), Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), PBS and STAR, and several independents.

They have been arriving in batches from this morning for the audience which will continue until 5pm today. FMT

TWITTER.COM / ANN / FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.