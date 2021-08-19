HAVE SOME STANDARD, KIT SIANG! SENILE OR NOT, DAP SUPREMO MAKES ASTONISHINGLY NAIVE PROPOSAL FOR ISMAIL SABRI TO BE PM – AND ANWAR THE LOSER TO BE DPM! FACE UP TO THE MUSIC – AS DAP & AMANAH SURELY MUST FOR BLINDLY PROPPING UP SOMEONE WHO HAS BEEN REEKING TO HIGH HEAVEN – AND LETTING DOWN THE WHOLE COUNTRY

With Ismail Sabri and Anwar as frontrunners, Kit Siang proposes PM-DPM combo

Iskandar Puteri MP Lim Kit Siang has proposed that the two prime ministerial candidates from opposing coalitions form an alliance with one occupying the prime minister position and the other, the deputy prime minister seat.

The DAP supremo did not name names but the current frontrunners are Umno vice-president Ismail Sabri Yaakob and PKR president Anwar Ibrahim.

Ismail Sabri is believed to be ahead with 114 MPs while Anwar has the backing of 105 opposition MPs.

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong is in the process of verifying Ismail Sabri’s support today.

“If there are only two names for the position of prime minister, then one can be prime minister and the other deputy prime minister to form a war cabinet to combine all political forces in a war Parliament to gain control of the war against the Covid-19 pandemic and to pave the way for the 15th general election in 18 months’ time.

“The war cabinet should reflect this parliamentary unity to turn the tides of defeat in the 20-month war against the Covid-19 pandemic with a new policy and strategy to gain control of the Covid-19 pandemic and restore public hope, trust, and confidence in a ‘whole-of-society’ approach,” Lim (above) said.

Meanwhile, Bersatu’s Rais Hussin Mohamed Ariff made a similar proposal if there was no clear majority.

“As there is no clear majority, the Yang Di-Pertuan Agong can decree a unity government to focus on pandemic management and economic recovery for a period of one year.

“He can appoint a prime minister from the coalition that has the most numbers and a deputy prime minister from the other,” he said on Twitter.

The former Bersatu supreme council member said the unity cabinet should be small, with no more than 10 ministers and deputy ministers.

He added that the new government should also institute reforms, including anti-hopping laws.

“Get the anti-hopping laws done in that one year to stop horse-trading and frequent collapse of the government through ‘frogging’.

“Then prepare for a level playing (field) in the 15th general election without any coalition with an advantage of the power of incumbency,” he said.

Currently, the support of 111 MPs is needed for a simple parliamentary majority. There are now 220 MPs in the Dewan Rakyat with two vacant seats.

MKINI

.