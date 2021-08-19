UMNO PUTS UP A GRAND SHOW – NAJIB, PERHAPS SO HAPPY TO BE FREE SOON, DOESN’T EVEN BOTHER TO ATTEND 1MDB TRIAL – AS BUSES FERRY 114 MPs TO SEE THE KING

High Court judge furious at Najib’s absence from 1MDB trial

KUALA LUMPUR: High Court judge Justice Collin Lawrence Sequerah rebuked Datuk Seri Najib Razak as the former prime minister was absent in court for his 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) trial on Thursday (Aug 19) morning.

Najib’s lawyer Rahmat Hazlan informed the court that the Pekan MP, together with 114 other MPs, had been summoned to Istana Negara to confirm their support for Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob as the new prime minister.

“The King wants to interview the MPs one by one. My client is scheduled to leave the World Trade Centre (WTCKL) at 10.30am.

“I believe that he is at WTCKL now along with the other Barisan Nasional MPs and they are in the midst of a discussion as well,” Rahmat said here at the start of the trial on Thursday.

This riled up the judge who said that Najib should have had the courtesy to attend the court proceedings first.

Justice Sequerah said the trial must proceed and asked the defence team to update the court on Najib’s timing with the Palace.

“The King summons the MPs, of course he has to be there. But from the newspaper report that I read, it (the interview) is going to be in batches.

“Your client better let me know what time he is required to be there, from what time to what time because this case is going on.

“I want to know what time is his slot there,” Justice Sequerah said.

The court then went on a 10-minute recess.

After the proceedings resumed, Rahmat informed the judge that they were unable to provide a specific time pertaining to Najib’s turn to meet the King and that he will update the court once he receives information from Najib’s officers.

Justice Sequerah responded that the trial must go on.

“I intend to carry on, come what way. We have lost too much time on the trial.

“All of us have a duty to perform. If the King summons, he (Najib) has to be there but from what I understand, he does not have to be there the whole day,” the judge said.

Justice Sequerah added that Najib could come back to the court once he was done giving his views on the premiership to the King.

The court then ordered the trial to adjourn to 2.30pm.

On Wednesday (Aug 18), it was reported that the court allowed Najib’s application for a short adjounrment of the trial to attend a critical meeting between the coalition’s leaders to discuss the issue of the appointment of the new prime minister.

The judge had said that he only allowed the request due to the peculiar circumstance of the country’s current situation.

Najib, 68, is charged with 25 counts of abuse of power and money laundering involving RM2.28bil of 1MDB funds.

Muhyiddin and Azmin now to meet King in last batch with PAS, new list shows

PETALING JAYA: There are slight alterations to the list of 114 MPs who will meet the King on Thursday (Aug 19) for an audience to verify their choice of the next prime minister, with Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali being moved from the second group to the last group with PAS MPs.

The first group of East Malaysian MPs will also be holding a hybrid audience, with six of them to be on direct call during the audience with the King.

Former premier Muhyiddin and ex-senior minister Azmin were earlier supposed to be meeting the King together with Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia and Umno MPs at 11.10am.

The two will now be having an audience with the King at 4.20pm, along with PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang.

Last night, the 114 Members of Parliament who gave the name of Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob as their choice for the next Prime Minister were called to the Istana Negara on Thursday for an audience with Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, said sources.

“It is believed that the King will be verifying the contents of the statutory declarations sent to the King, naming their preferred candidate,” said the source.

This comes after the Istana Negara requested all MPs from all political parties to send statutory declarations stating their preferred choice of candidate for the ninth Prime Minister to the King before 4pm on Wednesday (Aug 18).

The MPs are from Barisan Nasional, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, PAS, Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) and Perikatan-friendly Independents.

The palace has requested the MPs to be present for an audience with the King at staggered times in five separate groups.

The first group of 24 MPs from GPS and Bersatu MPs from East Malaysia is scheduled to meet the King at 10am.

“Top on the list of this first group is Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof from GPS.

“The second group comprising 25 MPs from Bersatu, Umno and three Independents will have their audience with the King at 11.10am.

“Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak is in the second group, along with Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor and Khairy Jamaluddin.

“The third group will meet the King at 2pm and former deputy prime minister Ismail Sabri is in this group.

“This group has 25 MPs from Umno and Bersatu, including Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Bersatu secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin,” said the source.

“The fourth group will have an audience with the King at 3.10pm.

“MCA president Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong and MIC deputy president Datuk Seri M Saravanan along with Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein are among those in this fourth group.

“The fifth group is to meet the King at 4.20pm and comprises 18 MPs from PAS, led by PAS President Abdul Hadi,” said the source.

12.46pm: Another bus ferrying a group of Bersatu MPs is seen entering Gate 2 of the Istana Negara. Among those spotted are Jeli MP Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed and several MPs who could not be identified as they are wearing face masks.

11.49am: Bersatu MP Datuk Kamaruddin Jaafar, and independent MPs aligned with Perikatan, Tebrau MP Steven Choong and Julau MP Larry Sng are spotted leaving in a bus through Gate 2 of the Istana Negara.

11.40am: Tanjong Karang Tan Sri Noh Omar is seen exiting Gate 2 of Istana Negara.

11.39am: Ketereh MP Tan Sri Annuar Musa is also seen exiting Istana Negara in a black Toyota Alphard.

11.37am: Jelebu MP Datuk Jalaluddin Alias is seen leaving in a black Toyota Alphard, followed by Jempol MP Datuk Mohd Salim Shariff.

11.30am: Former premier Datuk Seri Najib Razak is the first to leave Istana Negara. He was seen exiting Gate 2 and waved to members of the media as he drove off.

Rembau MP Khairy Jamaluddin was seen exiting the palace in a black Toyota Alphard just after Najib.

11am: The 10am session via video conference between the King and 17 Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) MPs from Kuching, along with independent Lubok Antu MP Jugah Muyang has ended.

GPS parliamentary chief whip Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said the MPs were called one by one to verify the contents of their statutory declarations and that their choice of prime minister candidate was made voluntarily. He added that Bintulu MP Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing was in Kuala Lumpur and would meet the King at Istana Negara. GPS has 18 MPs.

10.44am: The second bus ferrying a small group of Independent MPs friendy with Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) enters through the palace gates. Julau MP Larry Sng is spotted seated in front.

10.38am: A group of 41 MPs from Barisan Nasional arrives in a bus at Gate 2 of Istana Negara with a convoy of heavily tinted vehicles accompanied by the police.

It is understood that the 41 MPs came ahead of their scheduled 11.10am audience as they are required to undergo a swab test.

Umno’s Gua Musang MP Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah was not on the invite list to meet the King.

10.25am: Several Barisan Nasional MPs including Datuk Seri Najib Razak, Khairy Jamaluddin and Tan Sri Annuar Musa are spotted boarding a bus at World Trade Centre KL to head towards Istana Negara for an audience with the King.

10am: The first group of 24 lawmakers from Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia scheduled to meet the King has not been seen entering the palace, hinting that the Sarawakian MPs, who are in Kuching, are most probably having their audience over videoconferencing.

9.35am: Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali has arrived at Gate 2 of the palace.

9.24am: Attorney General Tan Sri Idrus Harun seen entering palace grounds.

