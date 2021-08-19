‘FAILED GOVT’ PLUS ‘FAILED OPPOSITION’ EQUALS ‘FAILED STATE’: ‘NEITHER SIDE APPEALS TO ME’ – MAHATHIR EXPRESSES THE DEEP DISAPPOINTMENT FELT THROUGHOUT THE COUNTRY – BUT UNLIKE DR M, MALAYSIANS DO NOT HAVE THE LUXURY OF BEING A ‘THIRD FORCE’ – THEY NEED TO GET MOVING TO MAKE SURE NEW & ALTERNATIVE PARTIES SUCH AS MUDA ARE ALLOWED TO EMERGE – OR THERE WON’T BE ANYONE WORTH VOTING FOR COME GE15

PETALING JAYA: Amid the political drama that is taking place in the country, Pejuang chairman Dr Mahathir Mohamad says his party has no interest to support either side in the race to select the next prime minister.

“We (Pejuang) find that both coalitions are not interesting, which is why we have distanced ourselves in the first place. We are ‘a third force’, we can support either side, but for now, we are not working with any,” he said in a live forum organised by Bernama this evening.

Asked what if Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman and opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim were to became the next prime minister, Mahathir said Pejuang would not have any problem supporting his appointment.

The former prime minister also claimed accusations that he refused to let Anwar become prime minister were not true, saying the matter had been “twisted” by the PKR president himself.

“That is not true, in fact, he was the one who didn’t want me as prime minister or to be part of PH. When Muhyiddin Yassin became prime minister (in March 2020), he was weak and we thought PH could regain power again.

“However, Anwar told me that I cannot become prime minister again. Instead, he told a different story (to the public). Anwar is nothing without me. I made him a minister.”

Mahathir added that he had no problem working with Anwar again. “I’m ready to work with him again anytime, but he refuses to do so.”

Following Muhyiddin’s resignation on Monday, there had been great anticipation over who will be the next prime minister.

Anwar and Ismail Sabri Yaakob are the frontrunners for the post, based on the parties or MPs who have publicly pledged their support.

As of today, Anwar has the backing of PH components – PKR, DAP and Amanah – as well as Warisan, PSB and Upko, while Ismail’s candidacy as the next prime minister is supported by Barisan Nasional (BN), Perikatan Nasional (PN), GPS and four independents.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.