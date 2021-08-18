AMID FEARS OF ANOTHER ‘KERAJAAN GAGAL 2.0’ – OR ANOTHER ‘KLEPTOCRACY 2.0’ – PAHANG ROYAL TENGKU AZLAN SAYS NEW PM MUST BE CLEAN & OF HIGH STANDING

SDs are in, now it’s over to the King

PETALING JAYA: Parliamentarians from PKR, DAP and GPS are among those who have submitted their statutory declarations (SDs) to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong naming their choice of prime minister before the 4pm deadline today.

While all Barisan Nasional MPs have sent their SDs supporting Umno vice-president Ismail Sabri Yaakob, Perikatan Nasional’s stand is still not known.

“All Umno and BN MPs sent their SDs last night, and this morning we just made sure everyone had sent it,” Umno secretary-general Ahmad Maslan told FMT.

He also confirmed that all BN’s representatives support Ismail as the sole BN candidate.

The Pontian MP added that “all 18 SDs” from PAS were sent to Istana Negara earlier today, adding he was informed of the news during a meeting with PAS leaders at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur earlier today.

PN chairman Muhyiddin Yassin is expected to announce the coalition’s official stand on its prime ministerial candidate later this evening.

Most other parties have confirmed that their SDs have been sent.

“Yes, all SDs sent,” said PKR communications director Fahmi Fadzil.

A message on a DAP’s WhatsApp group for media personnel confirmed that all MPs have “submitted their SDs respectively”.

Meanwhile, Amanah secretary-general Hatta Ramli told FMT that all 11 Amanah MPs sent their SDs at around 2.40pm.

Pejuang information chief Ulya Aqamah Husamudin has also confirmed that the party’s MPs have submitted their SDs.

Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jafaar, a member of the Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Supreme Council, told FMT that “17 confirmed have (been) sent”.

“The other YB was not able to come to Kuching just now,” he added.

PBB is the main component in GPS, the ruling coalition in Sarawak which has 18 MPS.

Warisan’s Labuan MP Rozman Isli also confirmed all the party’s MPs have submitted their SDs before the 4pm deadline today.

He said the signed SDs were sent in via email and WhatsApp to Istana Negara.

Meanwhile, an aide to STAR president Jeffrey Kitingan also confirmed that the deputy Sabah chief minister has sent in his SD.

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Azhar Azizan Harun had asked each MP yesterday to provide SD to declare their support for a prime minister candidate, with everyone asked to submit their SDs by 4pm today.

While there was no set format for the SDs that were to be forwarded to the King’s private secretary, MPs were informed that this should include details of only one candidate, with a clear and unconditional declaration of the MP’s support.

Azhar said the SDs should also include the date, the MP’s signature, the signature of a witness or official stamp if the witness was an advocate, solicitor, commissioner of oaths or notary public. FMT

