Muhyiddin orders Bersatu MPs to back Ismail Sabri, says Eddin

BERSATU president Muhyiddin Yassin has instructed the party’s MPs to back Umno vice-president Ismail Sabri Yaakob as the next prime minister, Malaysiakini reports.

The portal quoted supreme council member Eddin Syazlee Shith who said that this was the “instruction given to us by our president”.

On Monday, Muhyiddin resigned and Perikatan Nasional (PN) MPs gave him the mandate to decide on their behalf who should succeed him.

According to another Bersatu supreme council member, Muhammad Faiz Na’aman, Muhyiddin will make an official announcement on PN’s choice this evening.

Until then, all Bersatu leaders have been told to keep mum and let the president make the announcement, Faiz was quoted saying by Free Malaysia Today.

It's not over till its over. — Ambiga Sreenevasan (@Ambiga_S) August 18, 2021

We have honoured our word and Warisan has signed SDs supporting DSAI to ensure the oppositon bloc of 105 is intact. The ball is now in DSAIs court to deliver. pic.twitter.com/hRxY7Irvaq — Mohd Azis Bin Jamman (@azisjms) August 18, 2021

#NSTnation Sources close to the palace, while pointing to one of the East Malaysia states, said some MPs from "a political alliance there" had not sent their SDs to the Agong yet.#StatutoryDeclaration #IstanaNegara #PrimeMinister https://t.co/aidYCBT8Fh — New Straits Times (@NST_Online) August 18, 2021 The Dewan Rakyat’s 220 MPs have until 4pm today to send in their statutory declarations to Istana Negara naming their preferred choice for prime minister.

Hours ago, the palace said Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah would be using the declarations to guide him in appointing the country’s ninth prime minister, and would also discuss the matter at a meeting of the Conference of Rulers this Friday.

PAS, which is part of the PN coalition, earlier today said all its MPs would also back Ismail Sabri.

Ismail Sabri was endorsed by the Umno Supreme Council last night as its choice, after the 15 Umno MPs led by president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi closed ranks with those in Ismail Sabri’s faction.

The two sides were previously split over who to nominate.

With the support from within his party, Ismail Sabri is currently the frontrunner in the race for the top job. FMT

Some MPs made last-minute SD submissions

KUALA LUMPUR: About 18 members of parliament made a last-minute submission of statutory declarations (SD) to the Istana Negara today, according to sources.

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun had yesterday said all MPs have until 4pm today to submit the SDs so that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong could start the process of choosing a new prime minister after Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin resigned on Monday.

Insiders who pointed to one of the East Malaysia states, said some MPs from “a political alliance there” had sent their SDs less than half an hour before the deadline was over.

The insider revealed that the political alliance had nominated Umno president Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri as its prime ministerial candidate.

“However, the chief (of the alliance in East Malaysia) said his MPs will revoke support for Ismail if the Yang di-Pertuan Agong prefers to choose a different prime minister,” a source told the New Straits Times.

Another source also claimed that among the views voiced to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong “by his circle” was for the King to choose the best candidate for the pandemic and not merely look at the majority the person gets in the Dewan Rakyat.

“They were of the view that a suitable person must be appointed. The new prime minister must be the right person and this is the main consideration.

“Of course the majority support (in Dewan Rakyat) is important too but what’s more pressing now is the country and Malaysia need the right person to take on that job,” the source said.

On Monday, Muhyiddin handed his resignation to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong as prime minister. He was later appointed as caretaker prime minister by the King while waiting for a replacement to take over the Putrajaya top job.

Muhyiddin’s resignation came following the revocation of support by several Umno MPs including its president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi. NST

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY / NST

