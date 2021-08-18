PREMATURE OR NOT, UMNO IN SELF-CONGRATULATORY – PLAYS DOWN ITS ‘IMPENDING VICTORY’ – ISMAIL SABRI ONLY THE 3RD CHOICE BEHIND ZAHID & MAT HASAN – BUT ZAHID DIDN’T WANT THE JOB & MAT HASAN IS NOT AN MP, SAYS AHMAD MASLAN

ISMAIL Sabri Yaakob was not Umno’s first choice for prime minister, party secretary-general Ahmad Maslan said today.

According to Ahmad, Ismail Sabri was the third choice behind party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and deputy Mohamad Hasan.

“Zahid decided to pull out from being nominated at political bureau meeting, and at yesterday’s supreme council meeting he didn’t want to be nominated.

“The second on the list was Mohamad but he didn’t fulfil the criteria because he is only an assemblyman,” Ahmad said.

“The next was Ismail Sabri. He was the senior minister and became the deputy prime minister in the previous government.

“So, he became the most capable candidate,” he told reporters today at Umno headquarters today.

Both Barisan Nasional, which Umno leads, and PAS have now backed Ismail Sabri.

Leaders from the coalition and the Islamist party were at the Umno headquarters in Kuala Lumpur today.

PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man, vice-president Idris Ahmad and supreme council member Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali, were also present at Ahmad’s press conference.

Ahmad said others attended at the meeting today were BN adviser Najib Razak, BN secretary-general Zambry Abdul Kadir, Umno Youth chief Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki, Umno Supreme Council member Azalina Othman Said and PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan.

“This will be a Malaysian government for the people,” Ahmad added.

All MPs must submit statutory declarations to indicate their choice of prime minister to the palace by 4pm today. TMI

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

