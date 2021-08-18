WHILE MALAYSIA’S POLITICANS PLOT & MANOEUVRE, COVID-19 HAS A FIELD DAY BREACHING THE 22K LEVEL TO 22,242 CASES

Record high of 22,242 Covid-19 cases

MALAYSIA hit a new daily high today after reporting 22,242 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

Director-general of health Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the new infections raise the national caseload to 1,466,512.

Selangor continued to lead the tally with 6,858 cases, followed by Sabah with 2,413.

Other states and federal territories that reported new cases today are Kuala Lumpur (1,587), Johor (1,477), Sarawak (1,403), Negri Sembilan (577),

Kedah (1,852), Penang (1,867), Kelantan (1,351) Perak (1,036), Malacca (579), Pahang (675), Terengganu (487), Putrajaya (25) and Perlis (50).

Labuan, which saw zero cases yesterday, reported five today.

Labuan recorded the highest rate of full vaccination in the country with 89.7% of its adult population, or 61,472 people, having received two doses.

Meanwhile, about 48.7% of the adult population in Malaysia have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus with two jabs, the Special Committee for Ensuring Access to Covid-19 Vaccine Supply said today.

The committee said 525,111 doses were administered yesterday, of which 340,139 were second doses while 184,972, first doses.

With this, 11.40 million individuals have now received two doses while 17.43 million people or 74.5% of the adult population have received one shot.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.