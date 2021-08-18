AGONG DECREES NEW PM MUST TABLE CONFIDENCE VOTE IN PARLIAMENT ‘AS SOON AS POSSIBLE’ – SURELY ISMAIL SABRI WON’T BE SO DAFT AS MUHYIDDIN AS TO INTERPRET ‘ASAP’ BASED ON HIS OWN POLITICAL WHIMS

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong has decreed that the new prime minister must seek a vote of confidence as soon as possible.

In a statement today, Comptroller of the Royal Household Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin said this was necessary to determine the legitimacy of the new premier.

The Agong made the decree to fulfil Article 40(2)(a) and 43(2)(a) of the Federal Constitution.

MPs have until 4pm today to submit a statutory declaration to Istana Negara that will communicate their choice of prime minister.

Ahmad Fadil said the Agong will exercise his constitutional duty to the best of His Majesty’s ability in determining the next premier.

The king will also chair a special Conference of Rulers meeting this Friday to discuss “current affairs”, he added.

MPs must work together

Yesterday, the Agong and His Majesty’s deputy met leaders of all major political parties.

Both rulers conveyed to the parties that they and their MPs have to work together to focus on the Covid-19 response and economic recovery.

“Before concluding the audience, His Majesty reminded the heads and representatives of major parties that to ensure harmony, the MPs who win must reach out to those who did not.

“Everyone should be working as a team. In other words, the winner does not win everything while the loser does not lose everything.

“His Majesty also hoped that he will be able to grant audiences to the MPs from time to time,” Ahmad Fadil said.

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah

Prioritise the people

According to Ahmad Fadil, the Agong had informed the heads of parties yesterday of His Majesty’s wish to form a stable government as soon as possible.

The king also decreed that the public must not bear the consequences of a political crisis at a time when the country was dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic.

The MPs were reminded by the Agong that policy making – particularly in mass immunisation and economic recovery – must be prioritised, Ahmad Fadil added.

“The majority of frontliners are fatigued because they are facing thousands of new Covid-19 patients daily.

“Moreover, health facilities in the country are in a worrying state,” he said in summarising the Agong’s message to the head of parties.