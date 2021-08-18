CENTRE OF GRAVITY SHIFTS TO UMNO HQ – NO LONGER PUBLIKA OR BERSATU HQ: BN, PAS LEADERS ARRIVE FOR FINAL BIG POW-WOW – EVEN AS NAJIB GETS LEAVE FROM 1MDB TRIAL FOR MEETING CHAIRED BY ZAHID TO DECIDE ON NEW PM TO REPLACE MUHYIDDIN

SEVERAL top leaders from Barisan Nasional (BN) and PAS were spotted arriving at the Umno headquarters in the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur today.

Among those seen entering the building are former prime minister and BN advisor Najib Razak, PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan, PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man, PAS vice-president Idris Ahmad, as well as PAS politician and Kuala Nerus MP Dr Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali.

It is believed that their meeting is about Malaysia’s next prime ministerial candidate.

PAS and Umno were aligned with Muhyiddin Yassin’s Perikatan Nasional government before it collapsed following Muhyiddin’s resignation on Monday.

The two parties are also part of the Muafakat Nasional political pact.

Last night, BN had a meeting over the same matter and agreed to nominate Umno vice president Ismail Sabri Yaakob for the position of Malaysia’s 9th prime minister.

MPs must sign statutory declarations to indicate their choice of prime minister and inform the palace by 4pm today.

Earlier today, High Court Judge Collins Sequerah allowed a short adjournment of the 1MDB trial to allow Najib to attend the meeting. The former prime minister is expected to return to court at 2.30pm for the continued trial. TMI