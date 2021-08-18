CENTRE OF GRAVITY SHIFTS TO UMNO HQ – NO LONGER PUBLIKA OR BERSATU HQ: BN, PAS LEADERS ARRIVE FOR FINAL BIG POW-WOW – EVEN AS NAJIB GETS LEAVE FROM 1MDB TRIAL FOR MEETING CHAIRED BY ZAHID TO DECIDE ON NEW PM TO REPLACE MUHYIDDIN
BN and PAS leaders spotted at Umno HQ
SEVERAL top leaders from Barisan Nasional (BN) and PAS were spotted arriving at the Umno headquarters in the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur today.
Among those seen entering the building are former prime minister and BN advisor Najib Razak, PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan, PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man, PAS vice-president Idris Ahmad, as well as PAS politician and Kuala Nerus MP Dr Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali.
It is believed that their meeting is about Malaysia’s next prime ministerial candidate.
PAS and Umno were aligned with Muhyiddin Yassin’s Perikatan Nasional government before it collapsed following Muhyiddin’s resignation on Monday.
The two parties are also part of the Muafakat Nasional political pact.
Last night, BN had a meeting over the same matter and agreed to nominate Umno vice president Ismail Sabri Yaakob for the position of Malaysia’s 9th prime minister.
MPs must sign statutory declarations to indicate their choice of prime minister and inform the palace by 4pm today.
Earlier today, High Court Judge Collins Sequerah allowed a short adjournment of the 1MDB trial to allow Najib to attend the meeting. The former prime minister is expected to return to court at 2.30pm for the continued trial. TMI
High Court agrees to shorten Najib’s 1MDB trial today for his meeting with Zahid, Ismail Sabri to decide new PM
“They are meeting to decide who would be new prime minister, a very critical meeting, because it is coming to a close, finale.
Shafee asked for the trial to be stopped at 10.30am or 10.45am to enable Najib to be present at 11am at the World Trade Centre.
The judge said he was willing to allow a window of time, but said the trial must continue after Najib’s meeting and asked how long the meeting would take. To this, Shafee indicated it was not possible to say exactly when the meeting would end.
The judge said the trial cannot be adjourned the whole day; however he allowed the application and said the trial will pause at 10.45am but will resume at 2.30pm.
“I can accommodate the meeting but we need to continue,” Sequerah stressed.
At about 10.40am, just as the trial was to stop temporarily, the judge made it clear that he was only allowing the adjournment due to the country’s current situation.
“Can I just state for the record, for avoidance of doubt, that I’m allowing this request by the accused for this particular meeting only because of the peculiar circumstances that our country finds itself in at this point of time, and I suppose the importance of the meeting in achieving some resolution.
“So it’s only because of that, I don’t want to give the impression that other meetings, applications for other events would be allowed, it’s only this particular one because of the current situation,” Sequerah said.
After confirming that the meeting that Najib would attend is a meeting held physically, the judge said he hoped that all standard operating procedures as precautions against Covid-19 would be followed.
“I don’t want something to arrive from this meeting and cause other disruptions in the trial, you know what I mean,” Sequerah said
Shafee assured the judge that strict SOPs were in place when he went to see Najib and Zahid previously.
Shafee also agreed that the trial time be adjusted to accommodate the disruption and suggested ending the hearing at 5pm later instead of 4.30pm.
Najib’s lawyers are expected to continue cross-examining the 10th prosecution witness Mohd Hazem Abd Rahman in the afternoon session. MALAY MAIL
THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT / MALAY MAIL
