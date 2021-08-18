GOOD NEWS FOR MUHYIDDIN, NIGHTMARE FOR MALAYSIA – FALLEN PM, WITH 35 SDs IN HAND, TO MAKE ANNOUNCEMENT ON BERSATU’S CHOICE OF PM CANDIDATE TO REPLACE HIM – AND IRONICALLY, IT WON’T BE FROM HIS WEAK PARTY BUT MOST LIKELY UMNO’S ISMAIL SABRI – SO MUCH FOR NOT WANTING TO WORK WITH KLEPTOCRATS – AFTER ALL, HOW COULD ISMAIL GET UMNO’S ‘UNANIMOUS’ BACKING WITHOUT THE ENDORSEMENT OF ZAHID & NAJIB

Good news from Muhyiddin today, Wan Saiful says

Bersatu information chief Wan Saiful Wan Jan said Caretaker Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin is expected to bring “good news” to the nation this morning.

Speaking to local Malay newspaper Utusan Malaysia last night, Wan Saiful declined to elaborate on what he was referring to and instead asked everyone to wait for Muhyiddin’s announcement.

“Yes there is good news, but it’s not right for me to say. Let Muhyiddin announce it soon, probably tomorrow morning,” he was quoted as saying by Utusan Malaysia.

Wan Saiful added that he wasn’t sure if the announcement would be delivered through a television address or by a written statement.

The senator did not deny that the news would be related to the rebuilding of a Perikatan Nasional (PN) government and revealed that the meeting between PN leaders hasn’t concluded yet as of the time of his interview.

“PN isn’t done yet (regarding the total number of support), only Umno was done just now,” Wan Saiful said, referring to last night’s just-concluded meeting among Umno leaders.

“What is for sure, we are all working towards maintaining a PN government,” he added.

RELATED STORY: Muhyiddin has 35 SDs in hand but they may not be for himself

Last night, Malaysiakini reported that the Umno supreme council has unanimously decided to nominate Ismail Sabri Yaakob as the party’s sole candidate for prime minister, according to sources familiar with the matter.

With the backing of all 42 Umno and BN MPs, Ismail Sabri is on course to become the next prime minister, with 115 MPs on his side, barring any last-minute changes.

This comes after Muhyiddin resigned on Monday, following which the Yang di-Pertuan Agong ordered all MPs to submit their choice of prime minister, by 4pm today, to fill the vacancy.

In his resignation address on television, Muhyiddin stressed that he will not work with “kleptocrats”.

It is understood that he was referring to several Umno leaders, including Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and former prime minister Najib Abdul Razak, who are involved in corruption cases and were instrumental in leading 15 Umno MPs to withdraw their support, forcing Muhyiddin’s resignation.

However, discussions for a compromise among PN leaders to keep the coalition in power have nevertheless been continuing.

MKINI

.