MALAYSIA FROM BIGGEST WINNER AFTER MUHYIDDIN’S RESIGNATION – MAY END UP LOSER AGAIN IF ISMAIL SABRI WINS – PAVING THE WAY FOR HEGEMONIC & EVEN MORE GREEDY UMNO-BN TO RETURN TO POWER

MUHYIDDIN Yassin held on for slightly more than 17 months before resigning on Monday, avoiding the ignominy of being the first prime minister to lose a confidence vote in Malaysia.

And while the parties allied to his Perikatan Nasional government are racing to come back by installing Ismail Sabri Yaakob as its new prime minister, The Malaysian Insight takes a look at the winners and losers following Muhyiddin’s resignation.

WINNERS

Parliamentary democracy

The way Malaysian politics is structured, with power centralised at the top, it’s difficult to see government lawmakers voting against the prime minister, no matter how bad he has been.

But while it’s unprecedented in Malaysia, it’s a standard practice in parliamentary democracies elsewhere. Two months ago, Swedish prime minister Stefan Lofven had lost a confidence vote in Parliament.

Although Muhyiddin avoided losing the vote by resigning before the Parliament sitting next month, it has nevertheless set an important precedent for accountability.

Failed administrations and leaders can and should be removed democratically and not through shady hotel manoeuvres. A big win for democracy.

Malaysians

On March 1, 2020 when Muhyiddin became prime minister, the total number of Covid-19 cases in Malaysia was 29 with zero deaths. On his last day, the total number of cases had reached 1.4 million with 12,510 deaths.

And while the Covid-19 pandemic is an unprecedented event that has rocked the world, the Muhyiddin administration cannot excuse itself from this terrible record.

After all, it seized power through a series of unethical manoeuvres and followed it up by causing the unnecessary state elections in Sabah. The state elections prompted a second Covid-19 wave that remained unabated for almost a year.

Coupled with the horrendous record of ill-thought out policies, a habit of practising double standards and the trampling of democracy by using the emergency order to stay in power, it’s no understatement that Malaysians are the winners after Muhyiddin’s resignation.

It’s now up to the opposition and 15 Umno lawmakers to to decide whether it stays that way.

Umno 15

With rebels sniping at him repeatedly, not many believed that Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and the Umno leadership had it in them to withdraw support for Muhyiddin. After all, many had been given appointments at government-linked-companies and other perks by the Perikatan Nasional government.

But against the backdrop of threats from the Registrar of Society (RoS) and the rebellion led by Deputy Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob, he finally pulled the plug last month.

With the swift stroke of a presser, Zahid has managed to quell the uprising and has turned public opinion towards Umno again as a saviour of sorts from the Perikatan Nasional government.

But this is only half the job as the Umno 15 has the unique opportunity to restore Perikatan Nasional back to power or forge a new order.

All eyes will be on them in the PM race.

Ismail Sabri Yaakob

As a fourth-term MP from Bera, Ismail Sabri Yaakob has made very few mistakes on his way to become Umno vice-president and deputy prime minister. But then he has rarely shone either in a political career that began in 1987.

The only blemishes in his quiet career so far was when he called on Malays to boycott Chinese businesses in 2015 and set up a Malay-only digital mall in town. Both never really caught on as most Malaysians have more sense.

Be that as it is, Ismail Sabri was suddenly propelled to the second highest position in the government when Umno threatened to withdraw its support for Muhyiddin.

More than that, the 61-year-old now commands more Umno MPs (23) than president Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (15) and is now on the verge of becoming the next prime minister following the spat between Bersatu and Umno.

Not bad for the unassuming little known lawyer from Temerloh.

LOSERS

Muhyiddin Yassin

Had it not been for the Sheraton Move, Muhyiddin would have had as much chance of being the prime minister as Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah.

But Sheraton did happen, and his portrait as eighth prime minister will forever be hung in the hallowed halls of Parliament.

But along with that achievement, Muhyiddin will be remembered as the prime minister who began his office by declaring he’s not a traitor despite betraying his political partners in Pakatan Harapan.

He will also go down as one of the shortest serving prime ministers who saw Covid-19 infections and deaths rise every time he announced a new policy. He will also be known as the one who ruled at a time when Malaysians had to fly white flags to put food on the table.

On top of all that, he will go down in history as the one who bought power and invoked emergency rule to stay in power.

All this will go down in history.

MCA and MIC

It’s no secret that Umno’s oldest political partners MCA and MIC have been on the decline since 2008. From a height of 31 and nine MPs, respetively, in 2004, MCA only has two seats now while MIC has one.

Being the original trio in the Alliance Party or Perikatan, Umno, MCA and MIC have always had each others’ backs when it mattered most. From the fight for Merdeka till the May 13 crisis or the various economic recessions, they had always been there for each other.

Until Muhyiddin came into the picture that is.

When it mattered most, MCA and MIC declined to join Umno when their friend withdrew their support from Muhyiddin.

Now that the Perikatan Nasional government has fallen, it will be interesting if the two can mend things with their old friend.

After all their paltry three seats were won with Umno votes.

Umno 23

After ignoring the party leadership’s call to withdraw support for Muhyiddin, the 23 Umno members have doubled down by backing Bersatu-friendly Ismail Sabri for prime minister.

Come election time, will Umno’s leadership and supporters endorse them?

