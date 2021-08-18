IS IT TOO LATE – SHAFIE RACES TO SALVAGE A WIN FOR THE OPPOSITION BLOC – EVEN AS UMNO-BN DECLARES ‘VICTORY’ FOR ISMAIL SABRI: AS ANWAR, WHO IS DISLIKED BY MANY PARTIES, PREENS & HOGS THE LIMELIGHT – SHAFIE REVEALS BOTH HE & ANWAR ARE THE OPPOSITION’S PICKS WITH THE FINAL DECISION TO GO TO WHOEVER COULD MUSTER THE MOST SUPPORT – BUT WITH THE CLOCK TICKING DOWN TO A 4PM DEADLINE – EVEN PEJUANG’S SHOCK STATEMENT IT WAS WILLING TO BACK ISMAIL SABRI BUT WOULD GIVE PRIORITY TO ANWAR OR SHAFIE MIGHT BE TOO LATE – ESPECIALLY WITH PRIMADONNA ANWAR STILL SILENT

Politics | August 18, 2021 by | 0 Comments

Shafie says only he and Anwar in contention for Opposition’s nod to be PM

KOTA KINABALU — Warisan president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal said the Opposition has decided that either he or the Pakatan Harapan chairman would be their nominee to be the next prime minister, depending on who could get the external support needed.

In an interview with Astro Awani, he said the Opposition has gathered all 105 federal lawmakers on their side for this purpose, which was still short of the 110 needed for a simple majority at the moment.

“We have decided we have two choices of names. Anwar’s and mine. Together we have 105 votes.

“So, whoever gets more votes outside of this, we will abide by the decision. If Anwar gets more, I will concede; likewise, if I get more votes, he has to support me,” said Mohd Shafie.

RELATED STORIES:  DAP urges Anwar and Shafie to lead the way

Will Shafie pip Anwar to candidacy for top job?

Guan Eng urges Opposition bloc to adopt big tent approach to reclaim mandate as govt

Polis siasat dakwaan 107 ahli politik sertai perhimpunan | Harian Metro

Both men will need to secure at least five more to be the prime minister.

A simple majority is usually 111 in the 220-seat Parliament but this was currently just 110 due to two vacancies that could not be filled due to the pandemic.

Mohd Shafie said this was the agreement was reached in discussions and both men must substantiate the external votes they claim to have secured, although it remains unclear how they will determine their individual support before they must submit their declarations on the matter to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong by tomorrow evening.

Other allies like DAP’s Lim Guan Eng, Amanah’s Mohamad Sabu and PSB’s Datuk Seri Wong Soon Koh were also in agreement.

“It was made with sincerity and I hope we can all abide by it,” Mohd Shafie said.

Mohd Shafie has previously remained silent on rumours that he was a candidate to be the next PM but it emerged today that Warisan would support Anwar on the condition he could secure the necessary numbers, failing which it would back their party president.

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah summoned the various political party leaders for an audience at Istana Negara to find out who among the MPs commands the support of the majority among the 220 MPs.

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun issued a notice this morning instructing the MPs to submit in writing to Istana Negara their candidate for the next prime minister.

The MPs have until 4pm tomorrow to do so. MALAY MAIL

Anwar and Shafie Pejuang’s top picks, open to Ismail Sabri as well

Pakatan Harapan leader Anwar Ibrahim and Warisan president Mohd Shafie Apdal are the top picks for Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) to be the next prime minister.

On the same note, party president Mukhriz Mahathir said Pejuang is prepared to support any prime minister candidate with sufficient majority except those from Umno’s “court cluster”.

He said this means Pejuang is also willing to work with Bersatu, PAS as well as Umno and BN lawmakers, who are not part of the above cluster.

Pejuang, Mukhriz said, is also prepared to accept Umno vice-president Ismail Sabri Yaakob as the prime minister candidate if there is no other option.

“Since the onset, our principle has been to oppose corruption. Because of this, we will have problems if the majority we support includes what we know as the ‘court cluster’,” he told Astro Awani.

Asked if Pejuang is willing to support opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim, Warisan president Mohd Shafie Apdal and Ismail Sabri, he replied: “We are open to all three.”

“But our priority is our friends in Pakatan Harapan. So our focus is on the first two (candidates),” he added.

Mukhriz also urged MPs not to defect when the new government is formed, asking them to respect the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s wishes and people’s mandate in the 14th general election.

Noting the absence of a law to prevent party-hopping, the Jerlun MP said the next government could also meet a similar fate like the previous Harapan administration.

Mukhriz hoped that none of the lawmakers would threaten to switch camps when the person does not get what he or she wants.

“This will lead to another round of political instability and distract the government from something which is far more important – to manage the health crisis.

“We cannot guarantee this. But if we heed the king’s wishes, we must compromise, sacrifice and not be too rigid in our stand,” he added.

Pejuang, which has four MPs in its stable, was formed by Mukhriz’s father and former premier Dr Mahathir Mohamad after the collapse of the Harapan government, which the latter headed.

Prior to the last general election, Mahathir formed Bersatu together with Muhyiddin Yassin in their bid to oust Najib. Bersatu later joined Harapan comprising PKR, DAP and Amanah.

During its 22-month reign, Harapan was also rattled by internal problems between Mahathir and Anwar, who were sworn foes in the past.

This was over allegations that Mahathir, who became prime minister for the second time at the age of 93, would not honour the agreement to pass the leadership baton to Anwar.

In February last year, Muhyiddin, who is the Bersatu president, seized power through a political coup after forming a new alliance called Perikatan Nasional together with a group of defectors from PKR.

Muhyiddin, who was appointed as prime minister on March 1, 2020 resigned yesterday after losing majority support in the Dewan Rakyat.

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong has since appointed Muhyiddin as caretaker prime minister until a successor is found. MKINI

MALAY MAIL / MKINI

.

 

Copyright © 2021 | Malaysia Chronicle