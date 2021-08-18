BOMBSHELL – UMNO-BN BACK TO POWER IN ONE RUTHLESS MASTER STROKE? WITH COURT CLUSTER’S ‘SUDDEN’ BACKING, ISMAIL SABRI UNANIMOUSLY NAMED AS BN’S PM CANDIDATE – SPELLING INSTANT DEATH FOR MUHYIDDIN’S PN – AND DOOM FOR BERSATU, NOW REDUCED TO BIT PLAYER IN THE UMNO-BN COALITION – EVEN PAS SHOULD WORRY, WILL ITS SUPPORTERS BE HAPPY TO VOTE THE ‘DACING’ IN GE15?

BN names Ismail Sabri as its PM candidate

KUALA LUMPUR — Barisan Nasional and Umno lawmakers have all decided to support Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob for his bid to be the next prime minister.

The lawmakers decided this after an Umno supreme council meeting and another among BN MPs tonight.

Padang Besar MP Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin confirmed the unanimous decision when met following the later meeting.

“The candidate is clean and from Umno. It was unanimous.

However, it has since been reported that it would be Ismail Sabri.

Rembau MP Khairy Jamaluddin also confirmed that all of the coalition’s lawmakers were in agreement on the matter.

“Unanimous,” he said without stopping to address the media.

When asked to confirm whether Ismail Sabri was indeed the chosen candidate, Pasir Salak MP Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman answered affirmatively.

Pengerang MP and Deputy Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said also said it was “most agreeable” that Ismail Sabri be picked based on the latter’s credentials.

“The supreme council gave the MPs the mandate and the BN MPs decided to support one individual.

“We’ve been briefed that BN has a set of partners to cross the finishing line in terms of the number 111.

“Yes, because he was technically next highest (in the party hierarchy) with our party’s president and he was also the deputy prime minister. In that sequence, he looks most agreeable to us,” he said.

Earlier, the supreme council members and Umno MPs arrived in droves for the meeting called to discuss their preferred prime minister candidate.

This morning, Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun issued a notice instructing all MPs to submit in writing to Istana Negara their candidate for the next prime minister before 4pm tomorrow.

Azhar in the letter said this is in accordance with Article 43 (2)(a) of the Federal Constitution.

An audience with the Agong today was also held involving leaders of various political parties to discuss the identity of the next prime minister, following Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s resignation yesterday.

Umno unanimously backs Ismail Sabri for PM

The Umno supreme council has unanimously decided to nominate Ismail Sabri Yaakob as the party’s sole candidate for prime minister, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Multiple sources – including those from Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s camp – have confirmed that the party vice-president will get support from all 38 Umno MPs.

With the backing of all 42 Umno and BN MPs, Ismail Sabri is on course to become the next prime minister with 115 MPs on his side barring any last minute changes.

The opposition will have to secure defections from either Perikatan Nasional or GPS in order to thwart Ismail Sabri’s ascension.

Reports from those at PWTC have cited supreme council member Mohd Sharkar Shamsuddin as saying that Umno would leave it BN MPs, as well Zahid, Umno deputy president Mohamad Hasan, and BN backbenchers club chairperson Najib Abdul Razak to decide.

A source said while this is technically true, it was clear that they would choose Ismail Sabri.

“And (BN) MPs have just ended their meeting and they unanimously said (they’ll back) Ismail Sabri,” the source.

When contacted, Pengerang MP Azalina Othman Said confirmed the matter with Malaysiakini.

MPs will have until 4pm Wednesday to inform the Agong of their choice for prime minister.

According to one Umno source, the decision to back Ismail Sabri was made to avoid a further split in the party.

It is understood that a handful of Umno MPs initially backed several other candidates, before ultimately deciding to cast their lot with Ismail Sabri.

Previously Zahid’s camp had either wanted to push for the Umno president, or veteran lawmaker Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah as potential candidates.

Backing Ismail could put Zahid in a tough spot when the party holds internal elections – as the prime minister would have be in a stronger postion to dole out patronage.

However, Zahid’s other option – backing PKR president Anwar Ibrahim – would prove extremely unpopular with Umno’s support base, which is vehemently against the opposition leader.

Meanwhile, Bersatu and their partners in PN have indicated that they would support an Ismail bid to become prime minister – as has Sarawak’s GPS.

The vacancy for prime minister arose after Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin resigned after Zahid’s camp caused him to lose majority support in the Dewan Rakyat. MKINI

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY / MKINI

