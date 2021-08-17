ISMAIL SABRI & PN’S FATE IN ZAHID’S HANDS – UMNO SUPREME COUNCIL LEAVES PARTY TOP BRASS TO DECIDE PM CANDIDATE

Umno supreme council meeting over, party top brass to decide PM candidate

KUALA LUMPUR: Umno supreme council member Datuk Seri Mohd Sharkar Shamsuddin says their meeting has ended.

He spoke to the press on his way out of the Umno headquarters at around 9.45pm on Tuesday (Aug 17).

“We will leave the decision on selecting the prime minister candidate to the Umno president and top brass.

“The supreme council has ended but now the meeting of MPs is going on,” he said.

The meeting is crucial as Umno has to collectively decide on a single name as the party’s candidate for the premiership.

This is as per Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun’s directive, who said that Members of Parliament are to submit their vote in writing by 4pm Wednesday (Aug 18).

Earlier Tuesday, leaders of political parties had an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

On Monday (Aug 16), Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced his decision to resign as prime minister, saying it was in accordance with the Federal Constitution as he no longer commanded majority support of the Dewan Rakyat.

The Perikatan Nasional government was led by Muhyiddin since March last year.

ANN

