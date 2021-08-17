IN THRILLING RACE TO BE PM, PAS THE FIRST TO CROSS THE SDs FINISHING LINE – BUT WHO IS ITS PM CANDIDATE? LATEST REPORTS CLAIM ISMAIL SABRI HAS COLLECTED 100 SDs – YET JUST DAYS AGO, PAS REPORTEDLY REFUSED TO BACK EITHER ISMAIL OR HISHAM AS DUO DID NOT HAVE UMNO’S GREEN LIGHT – HAS PAS FLIP-FLOPPED AGAIN?

PAS ready with SDs from all its MPs, says Tuan Ibrahim

PETALING JAYA: PAS is ready with the statutory declarations (SDs) from its MPs to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on who they want as prime minister, although the deadline for submission is 4pm tomorrow.

Party deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said confirmation from each MP would be requested once a person claims to have majority support.

“I would like to inform everyone that PAS is ready with the SDs of all party MPs,” the Kubang Kerian MP said.

He also welcomed the suggestion of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong that the well-being of the country and the people should be given priority.

“The King called for its leaders to work together to address the Covid-19 and economic crises and the people’s well-being.”

He added that the King had also explained the process of appointing the prime minister through the SDs of each MP, which must be submitted to the palace before 4pm tomorrow.

Earlier, several party leaders including Tuan Ibrahim representing PAS, were at the Palace for an audience with the King this afternoon at around 1.30pm.

This comes after Muhyiddin Yassin resigned as the prime minister yesterday.

Party leaders were also believed to have expressed their views on the forming of a new government.

