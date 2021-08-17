WOW! LAST LAP PSY-WAR OR NOT, ISMAIL SABRI SIZZLES AHEAD WITH 100 SDs – WILL HE END UP AS PM9? VERY LIKELY, SO LONG AS ‘I MUST BE PM’ OLD-POLITICS ANWAR HOLDS THE OPPOSITION BLOC TO RANSOM – DESPITE WARISAN’S ‘MAGIC NUMBER HANDICAP’ COUNTER-OFFER

Perikatan’s Ismail Sabri ahead of rivals in PM race

THE Perikatan Nasional (PN) government is expected to return to power as its pick for prime minister currently has the most number of votes, a source within the coalition said.

“As of now, Ismail Sabri Yaakob has 100 MPs with him while Anwar Ibrahim, Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah and Mohd Shafie Apdal only have 92, 15 and 13 respectively,” said the source.The Umno vice president’s support appears to come from PN, which has 50 MPs comprising Bersatu, PAS and STAR; followed by Gabungan Parti Sarawak (18), the Umno faction led by Ismail himself (23), MCA (2), MIC (1), PBS (1), PBRS (1) and four independents.

As for Anwar, the Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman, his support is from DAP (42), PKR (35), Amanah (11), Parti Sarawak Bersatu (2), Upko (1) and one independent.

Umno veteran Tengku Razaleigh is believed be backed by the 15 Umno MPs who withdrew their support from former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin last week, while Shafie’s support comes from Warisan (8), Pejuang (4) and one independent. Beberapa parti dalam blok pembangkang selain Pakatan Harapan (PH) serta ahli-ahli Parlimen daripada PN sudah menyatakan persetujuan menyokong Anwar, dedah sumber. #premiumsinarhttps://t.co/3P1p0Pclej — SinarOnline (@SinarOnline) August 17, 2021

The information was relayed to The Malaysian Insight after the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s meeting with party leaders this afternoon. The Malaysian Insight has managed to confirm the numbers with one opposition party leader and is attempting to verify the information with other leaders.This is despite claims by Warisan Youth chief Mohd Azis Jamman on Twitter earlier that Anwar has 105 MPs backing him.Earlier today, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong had met all the party leaders together in an effort to appoint a new prime minister following Muhyiddin Yassin’s resignation yesterday.The meeting, which lasted one-and-a-half hours at Istana Negara, was attended by PN secretary-general Hamzah Zainudin, PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man, PKR, Amanah and Pejuang presidents Anwar, Mohamad Sabu and Mukhriz Mahathir respectively and DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng.After two weeks of uncertainty, the 74-year-old Muhyiddin resigned yesterday after his final attempt of an olive branch to the opposition on Friday failed, when all opposition parties rejected his offer of reforms in exchange for support.The former Umno politician became the country’s eighth prime minister in March last year after Dr Mahathir Mohamad resigned as prime minister following the “Sheraton move”.Muhyiddin had led Bersatu MPs out of PH and with support from Umno, PAS and a breakaway faction from PKR, toppled the PH government. THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

Warisan: We’ll back Anwar’s bid, but let Shafie try if he fails

Warisan will support Anwar Ibrahim’s bid for premiership on the condition that he proves he has the numbers and it does not include the “court cluster”.Speaking to Malaysiakini, Warisan Youth chief Mohd Azis Jamman said his party has been trying to convince other MPs to back Anwar.Should Anwar fail to cobble together a majority, Warisan’s position is that then he should return the gesture and support Warisan president Mohd Shafie Apdal’s attempt, said Azis.

“We have made our stand (clear). No ‘court cluster’,” he said.

Azis explained that the baseline used was “105”. This refers to the loose alliance of the MPs in Pakatan Harapan, Warisan, Parti Bersatu Sarawak, Pejuang, Muda and one independent.To have a simple majority, a prime minister candidate would need the support of at least 111 MPs. There are currently 220 MPs. Two seats in the Dewan Rakyat are vacant.“If in the event Anwar cannot pass the magic number, we hope he will give the same opportunity for Shafie to convince another seven (to support him). We will try our best.“If Shafie can find another seven, we hope Harapan will support us. We will give a chance for Anwar to prove his majority. He is the first choice (for us), then Shafie.”However, Azis warned that time was against them and that his party hoped that Anwar could make a decision by today.“Time is not on our side. We need to make a quick decision. If Anwar can find another seven, as long as it does not involve the ‘court cluster’, we will be on board. We will support him,” he said.Istana Negara expects MPs to state, in writing, who they support for the next prime minister by 4pm tomorrow.Azis said Warisan has been trying to help convince MPs to support Anwar over the past few days.“We also tolong (help) Anwar. You can’t say otherwise. However, sometimes people say things like ‘I can support Shafie, but not Anwar’.“Some people are difficult to convince, but we’re playing our part. Shafie is also playing his part to get Anwar the numbers. Some MPs have their own preferences,” he claimed.The “court cluster” is a name coined by Perikatan Nasional supporters to refer to several Umno MPs who are either convicted or currently facing criminal charges.Meanwhile, Azis noted a meeting was held last night between several parties including Warisan, Pejuang, Upko, Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) and Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB).“We need to be on the same page as we were slated to meet with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong today. We need to decide on a stand, we need to name someone; otherwise, everyone may have different stands,” he said.“We agreed that our first choice is to support Anwar according to the people’s mandate in the 14th general election, provided he can get the number. Our second choice is Shafie,” he said.“Our agreement included that we are not going to work with the ‘court cluster’,” added Azis, who is also Sepanggar MP.Yesterday, PSB president Wong Soon Koh was reported as saying that his party would not support Anwar if the latter worked with Umno leaders who faced corruption charges in court.PSB controls two parliamentary seats in Dewan Rakyat.Malaysiakini has contacted Muda president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, Pejuang deputy president Marzuki Yahya, and Upko president Wilfred Madius Tangau for comment.Currently, the independent and opposition bloc hold a total 105 parliamentary seats – DAP (42), PKR (35), Amanah (11), Warisan (8), Pejuang (4), PSB (2), Upko (1) and two independent MPs (Syed Saddiq and Simpang Renggam MP Maszlee Malik).Anwar is currently shy of at least six to seven seats to become the next prime minister. MKINITHE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT / MKINI.