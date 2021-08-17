SO MUCH FOR AGONG’S CALL FOR ‘NEW POLITICS’ – AS PARTIES RUSH TO HOLD MEETINGS AHEAD OF WEDNESDAY’S 4PM DEADLINE – ALREADY A ‘G10’ EMERGES IN UMNO AS ISMAIL SABRI STRIKES OUT FOR HIMSELF AGAINST HIS OWN SUPREME COUNCIL – AND AZMIN CARTEL’S EDMUND SANTHARA ISSUES WARNING IF PAKATAN RETURNS TO POWER

Umno MPs meet tonight as SD submission deadline looms, group of ‘G10’ holdouts emerges

KUALA LUMPUR — Umno federal lawmakers will meet at their party headquarters tonight, believed to be for discussions on their candidate to be the next prime minister that must be submitted tomorrow.

Malay Mail was informed that Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob was racing against time to secure the support of all his party’s lawmakers to be their nominee for the post.

Earlier today, Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun also instructed all MPs to submit their choice for the next prime minister, in the form of statutory declarations (SDs) by 4pm tomorrow.

“There are 10 MPs who have refused to sign the SDs backing Ismail Sabri. They are known as the ‘G10’,” the source said.

The campaign to secure the SDs for Ismail Sabri was already underway on Sunday, before Muhyiddin officially resigned.

The matter was revealed by Umno’s Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazri Abdul Aziz, who both confirmed signing an SD endorsing Ismail Sabri and urged his party’s lawmakers to rally behind the vice-president.

According to party veteran Tan Sri Shahrir Abdul Samad, Umno has now split into three factions, with one each behind Ismail Sabri, president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, and Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein.

Yesterday, Ahmad Zahid appeared to have withheld the endorsement for Ismail Sabri when he said Umno was considering “several candidates” to be the next prime minister.

Analysts previously told Malay Mail that some within Umno would view Ismail Sabri with suspicion as he had stood with Muhyiddin and Perikatan Nasional prior to its collapse yesterday.

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah had summoned the various political party leaders for an audience at Istana Negara today to discuss, among other things, the matter of the next prime minister.

Muhyiddin resigned as Malaysia’s 8th prime minister yesterday and was later appointed in a caretaker position until a suitable candidate for the job can be determined. MALAY MAIL

Several parties to hold meeting after royal audience

Several political parties are expected to hold their respective meetings to discuss follow-up action after their leaders had an audience with Yang di-Pertuan Agong earlier today.

A source told Malaysiakini that Umno will meet all its 38 parliamentarians at the party headquarters in Kuala Lumpur at 8.30pm tonight.

“All 38 Umno MPs will meet tonight,” said a source.

Meanwhile, a DAP source also said party secretary-general Lim Guan Eng will hold an online briefing for all its MPs tonight.

Amanah president Mohamad Sabu will brief the other 10 MPs, said deputy president Salahuddin Ayub.

“We will have a meeting in half an hour,” said the Pulai MP when contacted.

As of press time, PKR has yet to decide to call for a briefing, according to party communications director Fahmi Fadzil.

Earlier today, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong met party leaders following the resignation of Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

Muhyiddin, who is now caretaker prime minister, lost majority support from the MPs as he controls only 100 seats.

Right after the meeting between the king and party leaders, PKR president Anwar Ibrahim said the ruler urged politicians to unite against Covid-19 and forge “new politics”.

Anwar said all those in attendance also had a consensus to stop “old politics”. MKINI

MALAY MAIL / MKINI

