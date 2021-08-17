SO MUCH FOR AGONG’S CALL FOR ‘NEW POLITICS’ – AS PARTIES RUSH TO HOLD MEETINGS AHEAD OF WEDNESDAY’S 4PM DEADLINE – ALREADY A ‘G10’ EMERGES IN UMNO AS ISMAIL SABRI STRIKES OUT FOR HIMSELF AGAINST HIS OWN SUPREME COUNCIL – AND AZMIN CARTEL’S EDMUND SANTHARA ISSUES WARNING IF PAKATAN RETURNS TO POWER

A source told Malaysiakini that Umno will meet all its 38 parliamentarians at the party headquarters in Kuala Lumpur at 8.30pm tonight.
“All 38 Umno MPs will meet tonight,” said a source.
Meanwhile, a DAP source also said party secretary-general Lim Guan Eng will hold an online briefing for all its MPs tonight.
Amanah president Mohamad Sabu will brief the other 10 MPs, said deputy president Salahuddin Ayub.
“We will have a meeting in half an hour,” said the Pulai MP when contacted.
As of press time, PKR has yet to decide to call for a briefing, according to party communications director Fahmi Fadzil.
Earlier today, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong met party leaders following the resignation of Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.
Muhyiddin, who is now caretaker prime minister, lost majority support from the MPs as he controls only 100 seats.
Right after the meeting between the king and party leaders, PKR president Anwar Ibrahim said the ruler urged politicians to unite against Covid-19 and forge “new politics”.
Anwar said all those in attendance also had a consensus to stop “old politics”. MKINI
MALAY MAIL / MKINI
.