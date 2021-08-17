AZMIN CARTEL DRAWS BATTLE LINES – KERAJAAN GAGAL’S EDMUND SANTHARA HAS THE CHEEK TO SAY HE’LL HOLD PAKATAN ACCOUNTABLE FOR ITS MANIFESTO IF IT RETURNS TO POWER – ‘I HOPE THEY WON’T NEGLECT THEIR RESPONSIBILITIES FOR THE 2ND TIME’ – YET DIDN’T SANTHARA CREATE CONTROVERSY OVER PROLONGED LEAVE OF ABSENCE WHICH HE WAS SAID TO HAVE SPENT IN NEW ZEALAND – DOES MALAYSIA NEED SUCH MPs?

I’ll hold PH to manifesto if it returns to power, says ex-PKR man

PETALING JAYA: Even before a new prime minister can be named, former deputy federal territories minister Edmund Santhara has said he will hold Pakatan Harapan (PH) accountable for its manifesto.

Although he is no longer part of the government, Santhara said he is still the Segamat MP and will ensure that PH fulfills its promises if it is returned to power.

“I hope they will not neglect their responsibilities for the second time, if the PH government returns,” the former PKR member who joined Bersatu last year said in a Facebook post.

Santhara said lack of finances should not be used as an excuse, claiming that more than 15 of PH’s 25 manifesto promises for the Indian community did not require money for implementation.

“I will be a responsible opposition MP if PH becomes the government again. I remain loyal to PN (Perikatan Nasional),” he said.

Yesterday, Muhyiddin Yassin and his Cabinet tendered their resignations to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong after losing majority support.

Istana Negara said Muhyiddin would remain as caretaker prime minister until his successor is appointed.

Party leaders are having an audience with the King this afternoon to state their views on forming a new government.

Dewan Rakyat speaker Azhar Azizan Harun has also instructed each MP to submit a statutory declaration (SD) of their support for a ninth prime minister candidate by 4pm tomorrow.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

